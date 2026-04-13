EVS Sports announced the launch of the TP199 Black Series, a limited Blackout edition of its multiple Racer X Readers’ Choice Award-winning knee and elbow guard lineup — delivering Travis Pastrana’s signature protection platform in an all-new stealth colorway.

Designed for motocross, off-road, BMX, MTB, and action sports athletes who demand pro-level impact defense without the bulk, the TP199 Black Series combines Reactive Memory Foam (RMF) technology with a low-profile chassis and an aggressive all-black finish built to match any kit.

“Voted #1 by the riders who ride it.”

EVS TP199 — Multiple Racer X Readers’ Choice Award Winner

Built on the TP199 Platform

At the core of the Black Series is the same TP199 protection system that riders have voted #1 multiple years running in the Racer X Readers’ Choice Awards. Powered by Reactive Memory Foam (RMF), the guard absorbs and disperses impact energy on contact while remaining flexible during movement — solving the common problem of bulky, restrictive knee protection that slows riders down. A compression liner and adjustable straps keep the guard locked in place through every berm, jump, and section.