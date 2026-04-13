Results Archive
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Devin Simonson
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Dukes
Sat Apr 18
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Cleveland
Sat Apr 18
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 25
News
Full Schedule

Daxton Bennick Frustrated with Costly Nashville SX Crash: “I should have been back on the box tonight”

April 13, 2026, 5:00pm
Daxton Bennick Frustrated with Costly Nashville SX Crash: “I should have been back on the box tonight”
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Daxton Bennick is frustrated with himself after the Nashville SX. While battling Seth Hammaker for second place, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider went down and collected both him and Hammaker. Bennick finished fifth, but after the race both him and Devin Simonson (fourth at the checkered flag) were bumped up a position because Hammaker was penalized two positions for cutting the track earlier in the main event.

Bennick, who has three 250SX podiums (all three of which have come in the opening round of his three 250SX seasons to date), was eyeing a podium finish but it was Simonson who benefited from Hammaker’s penalty to take the final spot on the podium.

Our Jason Weigandt caught up with Bennick after the race to chat about the incident and more.

Bennick said the following:

“Yeah, it's a bit frustrating, but I rode good, so I can't be too mad at it. Like I feel like, you know, start was good, I made that pass, so I'm happy with the riding. So, it's unfortunate, right? But also, I'm pissed at myself because when I got up slow and that's what really pissed me off because I got up a bit slow and Simonson got me so that's not, not acceptable, to be honest.”

He continued:

“Well, no, his bike, his front wheel was on my head, so I couldn't get out unstuck. …I'm pissed. But I mean, yeah, his front wheel was on my head, and I kind of had to wait for him to get his bike up, and then I was able to get up.”

“Yeah, my riding is good. Like, even last weekend was really good in Saint Louis. I came around the first turn in 16th, and I was able to get, I know fifth at one point and then sixth at the end we jumped off the track, but I feel like every round's been pretty good. Except Detroit, I didn't ride very good, but every other round I've been happy with my riding, so. I should have been back on the box tonight, but we got, we got two more, two or three more, so yeah, yeah.”

“Yeah, well, I heard Seth behind me, and I wanted to go back to that inside, which I was doing every lap. But as soon as I landed, like that turn kind of drops away, and when I landed that the rear end just immediately slid out. So, and I knew there wasn't much he could do because I was kind of going into him. Not much he could do. So, it's unfortunate, you know, it cut me up pretty good, but I'm all right other than that.”

Watch the collision in the 250SX highlights below.

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX East Main Event

April 11, 2026
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:09.795 52.268 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 16:27.037 17.242 53.590 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 16:41.692 14.656 54.564 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:44.202 2.509 53.830 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:38.178 52.418 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Read Now
May 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted