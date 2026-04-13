Daxton Bennick is frustrated with himself after the Nashville SX. While battling Seth Hammaker for second place, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider went down and collected both him and Hammaker. Bennick finished fifth, but after the race both him and Devin Simonson (fourth at the checkered flag) were bumped up a position because Hammaker was penalized two positions for cutting the track earlier in the main event.

Bennick, who has three 250SX podiums (all three of which have come in the opening round of his three 250SX seasons to date), was eyeing a podium finish but it was Simonson who benefited from Hammaker’s penalty to take the final spot on the podium.

Our Jason Weigandt caught up with Bennick after the race to chat about the incident and more.

Bennick said the following:

“Yeah, it's a bit frustrating, but I rode good, so I can't be too mad at it. Like I feel like, you know, start was good, I made that pass, so I'm happy with the riding. So, it's unfortunate, right? But also, I'm pissed at myself because when I got up slow and that's what really pissed me off because I got up a bit slow and Simonson got me so that's not, not acceptable, to be honest.”

He continued: