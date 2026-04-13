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Chase Sexton on 17th to 4th at Nashville SX: “We need to put ourselves in a better position earlier in the race”

April 13, 2026, 1:20pm
Chase Sexton on 17th to 4th at Nashville SX: “We need to put ourselves in a better position earlier in the race”
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Despite his second top-five finish in his third race back after being sidelined for a month, Chase Sexton knows he has to execute better starts in order to content for race wins.

He was shuffled back off the start of his heat race (12th at the holeshot line) and moved forward to finish seventh. Then, he was buried off the start of the 450SX main event and was the hard charger, going from 17th at the holeshot line to finishing fourth at the checkered flag.

While it was a strong ride, better starts could lead to more podiums and race wins. He has just two podiums on the season—one of which was a win in Anaheim 2, other a P2 in Detroit. Could he snag another win and gain some confidence to finish the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season? It would bode well after his rocky first championship campaign with Kawasaki and loom large as we head into the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, just over a month and a half away.

As we saw in Detroit, he could mix in as a factor to the guys at the top of the 450SX standings (he sits sixth at the moment).

Sexton said in the post-race Kawasaki release:

“Nashville was a bit of a struggle all day, but we salvaged a good result. I was able to come from pretty far back in the main and work my way up to fourth, which was a positive, but we need to put ourselves in a better position earlier in the race. It begins with better starts and making it easier on myself. I love racing here in Nashville and I’m grateful to be out here, so we’ll keep building and come back stronger next weekend."

Chase Sexton's 2026 450SX Results So Far

Chase Sexton

Chase Sexton

La Moille, IL United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
4
Supercross 
Nashville 		450SXApril 11, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
22
Supercross 
St. Louis 		450SXApril 4, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
2
Supercross 
Detroit 		450SXMarch 28, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
6
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 21, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
5
Supercross 
Seattle 		450SXFebruary 14, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
7
Supercross 
Glendale 		450SXFebruary 7, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
5
Supercross 
Houston 		450SXJanuary 31, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
1
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		450SXJanuary 24, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
4
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXJanuary 17, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
8
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		450SXJanuary 10, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
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