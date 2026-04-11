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Live And Written Updates From Nashville Supercross

Live And Written Updates From Nashville Supercross

April 11, 2026, 8:00am
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. 

Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Today’s 13th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross should be an exciting one. The red plate in the 450 class is shared by Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac, with Ken Roczen closing in to only five points after winning the last two rounds. Tomac has hit what he is calling a “midseason slump” while Hunter mentioned after St. Louis that his wrist is still sore from his get off in Detroit. Meanwhile Ken Roczen has been riding maybe the best he ever has.

In 250 East Cole Davies holds the points lead by 11 over Seth Hammaker. Jo Shimoda hurt his ankle in his heat race in St. Louis and will be out for the rest of Supercross. This will open up another spot on the podium as he was a regular podium finisher in the first five rounds.

Of note for the weekend, Tennessee native Drew Adams who broke his thumb at Daytona, will return this weekend. As well as Dean Wilson who will be racing Monster Energy Supercross for the first time in 2026.

Here is today’s schedule, note this is a day race with Heat races starting at 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

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