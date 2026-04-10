This weekend’s Nashville SX, 13th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, will take place on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. But note, this race is a day race!
You will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the Nashville Supercross will race during the day. Note, next weekend's Cleveland SX is also a day race as well with the same 3 p.m. Eastern main program start time.
What you need to know the most for Nashville: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and NBC. The earlier start time is for SX to fit into that live NBC window.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Nashville also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific).
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round four MXGP of Sardegna in Italy. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or on CBS Sports on Sunday.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series has two weekends off in their schedule before they will be back with fifth round The Dukes GNCC in Kentucky on April 18 and 19.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
NashvilleKTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 11
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveApril 11 - 9:00 AM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveApril 11 - 9:00 AM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 11 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 11 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveApril 11 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 11 - 3:00 PM
-
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, April 12
- Studio ShowLiveApril 11 - 12:00 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveApril 11 - 8:10 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveApril 11 - 8:10 AM
- EMX125 Race 1LiveApril 11 - 8:55 AM
- EMX250 Race 1LiveApril 11 - 9:40 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveApril 11 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveApril 11 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveApril 11 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveApril 11 - 11:15 AM
- EMX125 Race 2LiveApril 12 - 3:35 AM
- EMX250 Race 2LiveApril 12 - 5:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveApril 12 - 7:00 AM
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveApril 12 - 7:35 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveApril 12 - 8:00 AM
-
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Nashville250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 11
Local Time () Track Time (CDT) Thursday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 12:30pm – 3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm Sound Testing 1:00pm – 4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm Technical Inspection 5:00pm – 5:30pm 5:00pm – 5:30pm Rider Track Walk 5:30pm – 5:45pm 5:30pm – 5:45pm Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 5:45pm – 6:00pm 5:45pm – 6:00pm Chapel Service (Podium) 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 5:00am – 2:00pm 5:00am – 2:00pm Industry Services 5:00am – 7:00am 5:00am – 7:00am AMA Registration 5:00am 5:00am Working Paddock Hours 6:00am 6:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 6:00am) 8:00am – 11:30am 8:00am – 11:30am Race Day Live 7:00am 7:00am FanFest/Doors Open 1:00pm 1:00pm FanFest Close 7:30am – 7:42am 7:30am – 7:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 7:47am – 7:59am 7:47am – 7:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 8:04am – 8:16am 8:04am – 8:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 8:21am – 8:33am 8:21am – 8:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 8:38am – 8:50am 8:38am – 8:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 8:55am – 9:07am 8:55am – 9:07am 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 9:12am – 9:22am 9:12am – 9:22am KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 9:22am – 9:32am 9:22am – 9:32am Promoter Track Walk #1 9:32am – 10:02am 9:32am – 10:02am Track Maintenance 10:02am – 10:14am 10:02am – 10:14am 250 Group C Qualifying 10:19am – 10:31am 10:19am – 10:31am 250 Group B Qualifying 10:36am – 10:48am 10:36am – 10:48am 250 Group A Qualifying 10:48am – 10:58am 10:48am – 10:58am Track Maintenance 10:58am – 11:10am 10:58am – 11:10am 450 Group A Qualifying 11:15am – 11:27am 11:15am – 11:27am 450 Group B Qualifying 11:32am – 11:44am 11:32am – 11:44am 450 Group C Qualifying 11:49am – 11:59am 11:49am – 11:59am KTM Junior Racing Qualifying 11:59am – 12:09pm 11:59am – 12:09pm Promoter Track Walk #2 12:09pm – 12:19pm 12:09pm – 12:19pm Promoter Track Walk #3 12:19pm – 1:15pm 12:19pm – 1:15pm Track Maintenance 1:30pm – 2:06pm 1:30pm – 2:06pm Opening Ceremonies 2:06pm – 2:14pm 2:06pm – 2:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 2:20pm – 2:28pm 2:20pm – 2:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 2:34pm – 2:42pm 2:34pm – 2:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 2:48pm – 2:56pm 2:48pm – 2:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 3:02pm – 3:08pm 3:02pm – 3:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders 3:08pm – 3:17pm 3:08pm – 3:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle 3:17pm – 3:21pm 3:17pm – 3:21pm Track Maintenance 3:21pm – 3:28pm 3:21pm – 3:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 3:32pm – 3:39pm 3:32pm – 3:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 3:39pm – 3:52pm 3:39pm – 3:52pm Track Maintenance 3:52pm – 3:55pm 3:52pm – 3:55pm 250 Sighting Lap 3:57pm – 4:14pm 3:57pm – 4:14pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 4:14pm – 4:21pm 4:14pm – 4:21pm 250 Victory Circle 4:21pm – 4:24pm 4:21pm – 4:24pm Track Maintenance 4:24pm – 4:27pm 4:24pm – 4:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 4:29pm – 4:51pm 4:29pm – 4:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 4:51pm – 5:00pm 4:51pm – 5:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to Nashville, Tennessee (Central time).
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Nashville Supercross
Nashville Supercross Race Center
Nashville Supercross Injury Report
Nashville Supercross Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|22
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|35
|
Drew Adams
|New
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|37
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Recommended Reading
Follow
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Nissan Stadium
Address: 1 Titans Wy, Nashville, TN 37213
Practice & Qualifying — 9 p.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Nashville Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Check out the track layout for round 13.
2026 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|136
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|125
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|103
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|100
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|88
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|245
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|245
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|240
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|220
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|198
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|149
|2
|Guillem Farres
|127
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|124
|4
|Liam Everts
|121
|5
|Camden McLellan
|121
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|136
|2
|Tom Vialle
|129
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|124
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|117
|5
|Tim Gajser
|116