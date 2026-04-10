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Supercross
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  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Malcolm Stewart
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  1. Cole Davies
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Jo Shimoda
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  1. Tom Vialle
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  3. Tim Gajser
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  1. Simon Längenfelder
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  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
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250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Seth Hammaker
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Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
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  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
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Sun Apr 12
News
Upcoming
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The Dukes
Sat Apr 18
News
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Cleveland
Sat Apr 18
News
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Trentino
Sun Apr 19
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Full Schedule
How to Watch: Nashville SX and MXGP of Sardegna TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Nashville SX and MXGP of Sardegna TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

April 10, 2026, 6:00am
Sardinia, Italy MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)FIM Motocross World Championship

This weekend’s Nashville SX, 13th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, will take place on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. But note, this race is a day race!

You will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the Nashville Supercross will race during the day. Note, next weekend's Cleveland SX is also a day race as well with the same 3 p.m. Eastern main program start time. 

What you need to know the most for Nashville: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. 

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and NBC. The earlier start time is for SX to fit into that live NBC window.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Nashville also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific).

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round four MXGP of Sardegna in Italy. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or on CBS Sports on Sunday.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series has two weekends off in their schedule before they will be back with fifth round The Dukes GNCC in Kentucky on April 18 and 19.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Nashville

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, April 11
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 11 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 11 - 9:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 11 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 11 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      April 11 - 3:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 11 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Nashville Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, April 12
    • Studio Show 
      Live
      April 11 - 12:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      April 11 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      April 11 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 1 
      Live
      April 11 - 8:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      April 11 - 9:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 11 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 11 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 11 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 11 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 2 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 2 
      Live
      April 12 - 5:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 12 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      April 12 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 12 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Sardegna MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Nashville

     250SX East
    KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, April 11
    Nissan Stadium
    Nashville, TN United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (CDT)
    Thursday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    12:30pm3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm Sound Testing
    1:00pm4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm Technical Inspection
    5:00pm5:30pm 5:00pm – 5:30pm Rider Track Walk
    5:30pm5:45pm 5:30pm – 5:45pm Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    5:45pm6:00pm 5:45pm – 6:00pm Chapel Service (Podium)
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    5:00am2:00pm 5:00am – 2:00pm Industry Services
    5:00am7:00am 5:00am – 7:00am AMA Registration
    5:00am 5:00am Working Paddock Hours
    6:00am 6:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 6:00am)
    8:00am11:30am 8:00am – 11:30am Race Day Live Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:00am 7:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    1:00pm 1:00pm FanFest Close
    7:30am7:42am 7:30am – 7:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    7:47am7:59am 7:47am – 7:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    8:04am8:16am 8:04am – 8:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    8:21am8:33am 8:21am – 8:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    8:38am8:50am 8:38am – 8:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    8:55am9:07am 8:55am – 9:07am 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    9:12am9:22am 9:12am – 9:22am KTM Junior Racing Free Practice
    9:22am9:32am 9:22am – 9:32am Promoter Track Walk #1
    9:32am10:02am 9:32am – 10:02am Track Maintenance
    10:02am10:14am 10:02am – 10:14am 250 Group C Qualifying
    10:19am10:31am 10:19am – 10:31am 250 Group B Qualifying
    10:36am10:48am 10:36am – 10:48am 250 Group A Qualifying
    10:48am10:58am 10:48am – 10:58am Track Maintenance
    10:58am11:10am 10:58am – 11:10am 450 Group A Qualifying
    11:15am11:27am 11:15am – 11:27am 450 Group B Qualifying
    11:32am11:44am 11:32am – 11:44am 450 Group C Qualifying
    11:49am11:59am 11:49am – 11:59am KTM Junior Racing Qualifying
    11:59am12:09pm 11:59am – 12:09pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    12:09pm12:19pm 12:09pm – 12:19pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    12:19pm1:15pm 12:19pm – 1:15pm Track Maintenance
    1:30pm2:06pm 1:30pm – 2:06pm Opening Ceremonies
    2:06pm2:14pm 2:06pm – 2:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) NBC Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    2:20pm2:28pm 2:20pm – 2:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) NBC Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    2:34pm2:42pm 2:34pm – 2:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    2:48pm2:56pm 2:48pm – 2:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    3:02pm3:08pm 3:02pm – 3:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders
    3:08pm3:17pm 3:08pm – 3:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle
    3:17pm3:21pm 3:17pm – 3:21pm Track Maintenance
    3:21pm3:28pm 3:21pm – 3:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    3:32pm3:39pm 3:32pm – 3:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    3:39pm3:52pm 3:39pm – 3:52pm Track Maintenance
    3:52pm3:55pm 3:52pm – 3:55pm 250 Sighting Lap
    3:57pm4:14pm 3:57pm – 4:14pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    4:14pm4:21pm 4:14pm – 4:21pm 250 Victory Circle
    4:21pm4:24pm 4:21pm – 4:24pm Track Maintenance
    4:24pm4:27pm 4:24pm – 4:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    4:29pm4:51pm 4:29pm – 4:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    4:51pm5:00pm 4:51pm – 5:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Nashville Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to Nashville, Tennessee (Central time).

Nashville SX schedule
Nashville SX schedule SMX League

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Nashville Supercross

Nashville Supercross Race Center

Nashville Supercross Injury Report

Nashville Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

April 11, 2026
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Revised: April 9 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
22 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
35 Drew Adams
Drew Adams 		New Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
37 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Nashville - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 11, 2026
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Revised: April 7 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 5 - 250 West Thu Jan 8 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 5 - 250 West Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 4 - Sat Jan 3 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 4 - "I dunno, man!" Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 3 - Wild Cards Everywhere! Mon Dec 29 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 3 - Wild Cards Everywhere! Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 2 - Roczen, Plessinger, Stewart, Cooper, H. Lawrence, Ferrandis, and Barcia Mon Dec 22 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 2 - Roczen, Plessinger, Stewart, Cooper, H. Lawrence, Ferrandis, and Barcia Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 1 - Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, Sexton, Anderson Fri Dec 19 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 1 - Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, Sexton, Anderson

Follow

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Follow Racer X on Social Media

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Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Nissan Stadium
Address: 1 Titans Wy, Nashville, TN 37213

Practice & Qualifying — 9 p.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific 

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Nashville Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Check out the track layout for round 13.

  • Rd13_Nashville_Overview01
    Rd13_Nashville_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd13_Nashville_Overview02
    Rd13_Nashville_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd13_Nashville_Overview03
    Rd13_Nashville_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd13_Nashville_Overview04
    Rd13_Nashville_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd13_Nashville_Overview05
    Rd13_Nashville_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

2026 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 136
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 125
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 103
4Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
5Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 88
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 245
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 245
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 240
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 220
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 198
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 149
2Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 127
3Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 124
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 121
5Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 121
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 136
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 129
3Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 124
4Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 117
5Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 116
Full Standings
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