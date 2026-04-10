How Many 450SX Wins Does Ken Roczen Have at Double Digit Rounds?
How Many 450SX Wins Does Ken Roczen Have at Double Digit Rounds?
Ken Roczen earned back-to-back wins at the Detroit and St. Louis SX rounds. This was his first time going back-to-back since the trio of Indianapolis SX in 2021 that he swept in late January into early February.
I think these back-to-back wins for Ken Roczen are the first back-to-back Suzuki 450SX wins since...Roczen did so back in April 2016! #SXHistory #SXQuickStats #Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2026— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 5, 2026
With 2-1-1 finishes in the previous three rounds, Roczen cut his 31-point deficit to just five points behind the tie between championship leaders Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence heading into tomorrow’s Nashville SX, round 13 of the 17-round championship.
Here is one thing to consider: Roczen has never won a 450SX race at round 13! He has won every 450SX round at least once EXCEPT for round 13 and round 17—he’s never won a race at either!
When we take a look at Roczen’s career 450SX wins, he has 26 total wins to date...
Wins at rounds 1-9: 19 (one win this year at round 5 in Glendale)
Wins at rounds 10-17: 7 (two of which are this year in rounds 11 and 12, Detroit and St. Louis)
Could Roczen break his round 13 winless streak and make it three straight wins this weekend? Could he leave Nashville with the championship lead?
Ken Roczen's 26 450SX Wins to Date and the Round It Was
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|Round of Season
|Year
|St. Louis
|4-Apr-26
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|2026
|Detroit
|28-Mar-26
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|11
|Glendale
|7-Feb-26
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Daytona
|1-Mar-25
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
|2025
|Glendale
|10-Feb-24
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|6
|2024
|Indianapolis
|11-Mar-23
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|2023
|Anaheim 1
|8-Jan-22
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|2022
|Atlanta 2
|13-Apr-21
|Honda CRF450R
|14
|2021
|Indianapolis 3
|6-Feb-21
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Indianapolis 2
|2-Feb-21
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Indianapolis 1
|30-Jan-21
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Salt Lake City 5
|14-Jun-20
|Honda CRF450R
|15
|2020
|Atlanta
|29-Feb-20
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Glendale
|25-Jan-20
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|St. Louis
|11-Jan-20
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|San Diego
|14-Jan-17
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|2017
|Anaheim 1
|7-Jan-17
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|East Rutherford
|30-Apr-16
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|16
|2016
|Foxborough
|23-Apr-16
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|15
|Toronto
|12-Mar-16
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|10
|Arlington
|20-Feb-16
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|7
|Glendale
|6-Feb-16
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Anaheim 2
|17-Jan-15
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|2015
|Anaheim 1
|3-Jan-15
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1
|Atlanta
|22-Feb-14
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|2014
|Anaheim I
|4-Jan-14
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1