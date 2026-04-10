With 2-1-1 finishes in the previous three rounds, Roczen cut his 31-point deficit to just five points behind the tie between championship leaders Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence heading into tomorrow’s Nashville SX, round 13 of the 17-round championship.

Here is one thing to consider: Roczen has never won a 450SX race at round 13! He has won every 450SX round at least once EXCEPT for round 13 and round 17—he’s never won a race at either!

When we take a look at Roczen’s career 450SX wins, he has 26 total wins to date...

Wins at rounds 1-9: 19 (one win this year at round 5 in Glendale)

Wins at rounds 10-17: 7 (two of which are this year in rounds 11 and 12, Detroit and St. Louis)

Could Roczen break his round 13 winless streak and make it three straight wins this weekend? Could he leave Nashville with the championship lead?

Ken Roczen's 26 450SX Wins to Date and the Round It Was

Race Date Machine Round of Season Year St. Louis 4-Apr-26 Suzuki RM-Z450 12 2026 Detroit 28-Mar-26 Suzuki RM-Z450 11 Glendale 7-Feb-26 Suzuki RM-Z450 5 Daytona 1-Mar-25 Suzuki RM-Z450 8 2025 Glendale 10-Feb-24 Suzuki RM-Z450 6 2024 Indianapolis 11-Mar-23 Suzuki RM-Z450 9 2023 Anaheim 1 8-Jan-22 Honda CRF450R 1 2022 Atlanta 2 13-Apr-21 Honda CRF450R 14 2021 Indianapolis 3 6-Feb-21 Honda CRF450R 6 Indianapolis 2 2-Feb-21 Honda CRF450R 5 Indianapolis 1 30-Jan-21 Honda CRF450R 4 Salt Lake City 5 14-Jun-20 Honda CRF450R 15 2020 Atlanta 29-Feb-20 Honda CRF450R 9 Glendale 25-Jan-20 Honda CRF450R 4 St. Louis 11-Jan-20 Honda CRF450R 2 San Diego 14-Jan-17 Honda CRF450R 2 2017 Anaheim 1 7-Jan-17 Honda CRF450R 1 East Rutherford 30-Apr-16 Suzuki RM-Z450 16 2016 Foxborough 23-Apr-16 Suzuki RM-Z450 15 Toronto 12-Mar-16 Suzuki RM-Z450 10 Arlington 20-Feb-16 Suzuki RM-Z450 7 Glendale 6-Feb-16 Suzuki RM-Z450 5 Anaheim 2 17-Jan-15 Suzuki RM-Z450 3 2015 Anaheim 1 3-Jan-15 Suzuki RM-Z450 1 Atlanta 22-Feb-14 KTM 450 SX-F 8 2014 Anaheim I 4-Jan-14 KTM 450 SX-F 1



