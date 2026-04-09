The 13th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450SX
Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out
Anderson has stepped away from racing for the time being to deal with a thyroid issue that’s been hampering his ability to train and ride.
Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out
Barcia went down hard at the season opener and sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He’s back on the bike but we aren’t sure when he’ll line up just yet.
Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out
Bloss broke his wrist on press day before A1 and is out for the supercross season.
Justin Bogle – Concussion | Out
Bogle took a hit in St. Louis and sustained a concussion. He’s in concussion protocol and will miss Nashville.
Josh Cartwright – Knee | In
Cartwright will return to racing in Nashville after sustaining a high grade ACL tear, lateral meniscus tear, and an impaction fracture in Indianapolis. Earlier this week he told us his knee is still week, but he just misses being at the races and didn’t want to miss his home event.
Austin Forkner – Hand | Out
Forkner has had surgery and has shifted his focus toward being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, where he will race the 250 Class.
RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out
Hampshire is out due to two broken (and one displaced) metatarsals, an injury that happened when his handlebars came down on his foot while he was practicing. He’s back on the bike but his foot isn’t ready for supercross. He’s working on being ready for Pro Motocross.
Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | In
Karnow will return to racing in Nashville after having surgery following a crash that resulted in a broken collarbone, several broken ribs, and a torn coracoclavicular ligament.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out
Lawrence is out due to a fractured foot/ankle, which he sustained while practicing before the season.
Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out
Miller sustained a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia in Glendale. He’s out for Nashville.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out
Oldenburg suffered a concussion and a broken left arm in San Diego and is out for the season.
Fredrik Noren – Ribs | In
Noren recently bruised and broke some of his ribs. He’s not 100 percent yet but he will be lining up in Nashville.
Aaron Plessinger – Hip | Out
Plessinger sustained a labral tear in his hip in Birmingham. He’s likely out for the season.
Chase Sexton – Winded | In
Sexton is good to go after coming up short in a rhythm lane in St. Louis. The incident knocked the air out of him, and by the time he’d regained his composure he “was going to be in the way of the leaders” and decided to call it early. He’s in for Nashville.
250SX East Division
Drew Adams – Thumb | In
Adams has been on the sidelines with a broken thumb, which he sustained in Detroit. There was some talk about him coming back for Nashville, and the team has confirmed he will be making his return this weekend for his home race.
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out
Brown suffered a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist sustained in Birmingham. He’s out for the immediate future.
Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out
Cochran broke his collarbone before the start of the season. He returned to racing in Detroit, but unfortunately he crashed and landed on the same collarbone. He missed St. Louis, and although at time of posting we hadn’t received official word from his team on his status for Nashville, it isn’t likely he’ll line up this weekend.
Evan Ferry – Thumb/Wrist | In
Ferry jammed his wrist in St. Louis. He tried to ride through it but didn’t have sufficient grip strength and crashed again in his heat race. X-rays didn’t reveal anything negative, all further scans came out good. He’s essentially dealing with “a strain of his thumb extensor tendon and a sprained wrist with a mild bone bruise.” He’s in for Nashville.
Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung | Out
Linville had hoped to return to racing in St. Louis after sustaining “five broken ribs, grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung,” while preparing for the beginning of the 250SX East Division, but he had a small setback and it didn’t work out. He’ll also miss Nashville, but when he eventually returns he’ll be on factory Triumph Racing equipment.
Ty Masterpool – Shoulder | Out
Masterpool is out for the season due to a torn labrum sustained while preparing for Arlington.
Leum Oehlhof – Femur | Out
Oehlhof broke his femur before Birmingham and is out for the season.
Cullin Park – Shoulder | Out
Park is out for the season due to a torn labrum sustained in Birmingham
Bryce Shelly – Foot | Out
Shelley broke his foot in Indianapolis. He hasn’t raced since and he won’t be racing in Nashville, either.
Jo Shimoda – Ankle | Out
Shimoda was landed on in his heat race in St. Louis while attempting to go around a downed rider, which ended his night. Imaging conducted Tuesday in Clermont, Florida, confirmed a small fracture of Shimoda’s left fibula. He'll miss the rest of supercross.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll injured his right Achilles tendon in Birmingham and is out for the season.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division will resume racing on May 2 in Denver, Colorado.
Julien Beaumer – Back
Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.
Anthony Bourdon – Arms
Bourdon is out with ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists.
Jack Chambers – Wrist
Chambers is out with a broken wrist he sustained while practicing.
Chance Hymas – Shoulder
Hymas is back on the bike after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2.
Matti Jorgensen – Wrist
Jorgensen is out for the season due to a dislocated and broken his wrist suffered while practicing.
Avery Long - Foot
Long is out for the St. Louis SX showdown with a broken foot.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder
McAdoo is out after a crash in Seattle in which he fractured the top of his humerus.
Carson Mumford - Shoulder, Arm
Mumford is "undergoing treatment for ongoing shoulder and arm issues."
Michael Mosiman – Elbow, Hand | Out
Mosiman hopes to be back for Pro Motocross after dislocating his elbow and breaking his radius, fingers, and multiple bones in his hand while preparing for Birmingham.