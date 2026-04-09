Three Riders Within Five Points! JT on What the Track Will Offer in Nashville

Nashville is the host of round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and one of the most popular rounds on the calendar. Not so much for the track or stadium, Nashville’s nightlife and destination reputation is the big draw. The race will be electric per usual but both fan and industry are excited to have some fun in Nashvegas. The 450 title has reached a fever pitch with all three contenders within five points. It’s an incredible backdrop with a suspenseful scenario. What’s the track going to offer? Glad you asked.
The start is a prototypical left hander after a fairly long chute. It bends into a 180 and immediately into a rhythm section. There is a drop-off single and into seven jumps. This will either be a 2-2-3 or possibly 3-3-1. The way the jumps are shaped on paper lends more to the 2-2-3 variety, but riders can get creative if so inclined.
After a netted 180 right, the whoops are up and should be blitzers. The whoops have been a big coup for some lately and I expect that trend to continue. Exiting the whoops, there are six jumps that look like could turn into a 3-3 on paper but I don’t believe will. The difficulty is that the first jump is positioned is right at the end of the whoops, meaning that riders won’t get to settle both wheels on the ground in a productive way to triple. That will likely lead to them doubling out of sheer necessity. They could then go 3-1 to the inside which seems the most efficient route, but many will likely go for the easier 2-2 and into the 90 degree right.
A long sand section is up next and has a 180 right in the middle of it. I would expect the inside to dominate here as there is no upside to going outside. After exiting the sand, there is a bowl berm that brings riders back onto the start straight in the opposite direction.
A tight 180 left brings riders back toward the finish line but not before a rhythm section that has three basic options. The first, and most difficult, is to rail the bowl berm and triple onto the tabletop and step off. The second and most common will be to double and then tabletop to single. The last is to hug the inside and then roll, step on-step off. The only reason I don’t like the last option as much is that I expect the dirt to be hard and slick, making that inside line difficult to navigate.
After the finish line, riders will rail a netted bowl berm and into a stadium-length rhythm section. Similar to last week, if riders can put 3-3 together out of the berm, that will undoubtedly be the fastest line. They would then likely step over the next tabletop and double to the inside. If the 3-3 isn’t in the cards, they could go 2-3 and then possibly step to the next tabletop and off. In short, every possible effort should be made to go 3-3 from the corner because it will be too quick to overcome via any other route.
Riders will rip across the mechanics’ area and into a fast 90 right. The track map has a path drawn in on the outside here but make no mistake, riders will be cutting across the inside at an angle and drifting into the upcoming triple face. After landing the triple, riders enter a bowl berm which doubles as the drop-off single on the start.
- Supercross
NashvilleKTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 11
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- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 11 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 11 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveApril 11 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 11 - 3:00 PM
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Who’s Hot
Cole Davies may not have anything for Deegs—no one does on a 250—but he has taken an 11-point lead in the 250SX East Division.
Seth Hammaker may not be getting the headlines or wins but he is lurking. He mentioned to me that he was going to take more risk to try to get a few wins and even the standings. Time will tell if this works as more risk is well, risky.
Ken Roczen is on fire, winning back-to-back races and clawing to within five points of the lead. He’s the fastest guy right now and has proven that over a few weeks.
Justin Cooper snagged a runner up spot in STL and is making a strong case for a contract upgrade in 2027.
Who’s Not
Jo Shimoda couldn’t race the main event on Saturday after a heat race incident, effectively ending any chance at the title. Further, he will now miss the rest of the supercross season due to a fractured fibula.
Levi Kitchen is still battling a back injury that has kept him from riding to his potential. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him take this opportunity to go get healthy for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Eli Tomac shut down any injury rumors, but his riding is not helping that narrative. He’s simply not the same guy he was a month ago. Injury, bike struggles, sickness… I do firmly believe there is something inhibiting his success, but I am not going to pretend I know what ails him.
Chase Sexton had another tough weekend, capped by a brutal hit in the rhythm section. He announced he will be back for Nashville so let’s hope it looks more like Detroit than St. Louis.
Bold Predictions
The Smithsonian wins the St. Jude final bid for Ken Roczen’s RM-Z450, unwilling to let a relic of such value escape their exhibit.
Max Anstie has emergency surgery to have his appendix reinstated, hoping to spark some late season magic.
Bob Woodward comes out of retirement to determine what’s eating Eli Tomac.