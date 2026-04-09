The Future of Motocross Is Speaking Up
Students across the country are voicing support for a proposed motocross training facility in Volusia County, Florida with the potential of an onsite learning center—highlighting a growing demand for environments that connect riding, academics, and real-world development.
In motocross, we spend a lot of time talking about the future—who’s next, who’s moving up, who might be the next name to watch.
But the future of the sport isn’t just being built on the track.
Right now, it’s being written—in the words of the next generation.
On Track School empowered students to engage with County Council members and elevate their civic voice through real-world experience.
A Voice That Was Heard
Bentley Brown isn’t your typical middle school student.
Like many kids in motocross, his path hasn’t been traditional. He deals with severe anxiety and PTSD—challenges that made a conventional school environment overwhelming. Noise, crowded classrooms, rigid structure—those weren’t places where he could succeed.
What changed everything was finding a different approach to learning through On Track School—one that allowed him to thrive academically while continuing to pursue motocross.
For five years, he’s earned straight A+ grades.
Recently, he did something else.
He wrote to the Volusia County Council—not because he had to, but because he believed his voice mattered.
More Than One Voice
And then something happened.
More students started writing.
Within days, students from multiple states—each with different backgrounds, goals, and experiences—sent letters sharing a remarkably consistent message.
Roman Cvetkovic, writing from Utah, pointed to the reality many motocross families face:
“A training facility that not only promotes education but also provides a safe place to work hard in both areas is rare.”
Straus Mernik, an On Track ambassador, put it simply:
“Students wouldn’t have to pick one or the other.”
Deegan Gonzalez expanded on what that balance creates:
“Motocross is more than just a sport—it teaches responsibility, focus, and perseverance… Having a space where students can complete schoolwork while pursuing their passions helps us stay on track for both our goals.”
Different voices.
Same message.
This wasn’t just about building a track.
More Than a Facility
Bentley’s original message made that clear.
This wasn’t just about riding. It was about creating a safe, structured environment where young people can train, build discipline, and connect their education to real-world opportunities.
It’s an idea motocross families have been trying to piece together for years.
Now, this generation is asking for it directly.
When Learning Connects to the Real World
At On Track School, students are encouraged to go beyond assignments and connect what they’re learning to the real world. They’re given the space to communicate what matters to them—and the confidence to act on it.
That’s where something simple, like writing a letter, becomes something more.
It becomes confidence.
It becomes ownership.
It becomes action.
These weren’t assignments.
They were students stepping forward when given the opportunity—and more followed.
And Then—They Were Heard
The County Council responded.
In a reply from Volusia County Council Vice Chair Matt Reinhart, Bentley’s message was described as: “thoughtful and impactful.”
But what stood out even more was how the message was understood.
Reinhart acknowledged that the proposed facility is:
“not just about the sport itself, but about creating opportunities for young people to grow, feel supported, and succeed in ways that fit their individual needs.”
He also recognized the broader vision behind it:
“The idea of combining structured athletic training with educational support… has real value for our community.”
And perhaps most importantly, he reinforced something these students had already demonstrated:
“Community voices, especially from young people… play an important role in our decision-making process.”
The Bigger Picture
Across the country, access to riding spaces is shrinking. At the same time, families are trying to support both athletic development and education—without forcing kids to choose between the two.
What these students are describing is a shift.
A move toward environments where young people can pursue their passions while staying engaged academically, where growth isn’t limited to one path, and where development happens as a whole.
The Takeaway
The future of motocross won’t be shaped by one factor alone.
It will be shaped by the environments we create—and the voices we choose to listen to.
By students who are willing to speak up.
By communities willing to respond.
By opportunities that look different than what we’ve always known.
Bentley ended his letter with a thought that now feels bigger than one voice:
“You never know who trains here could end up being an influential person in your area one day.”
That’s the future.
Not just riders. Not just results.
But young people finding their voice—and using it.
And it’s exactly the kind of real-world learning On Track School believes matters most.
You can read Bentley's letter and Council Vice Chair Matt Reinhart's response below.