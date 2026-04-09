Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 12
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Dukes
Sat Apr 18
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Cleveland
Sat Apr 18
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 19
News
Full Schedule

Star Yamaha Changes: Dudney Shifts Focus to Pro Motocross, Gordon to Make Pro Debut at Nashville SX

April 9, 2026, 3:05pm
Star Yamaha Changes: Dudney Shifts Focus to Pro Motocross, Gordon to Make Pro Debut at Nashville SX
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team has an update on two of its many riders on the roster. Per the team, Caden Dudney will sit out remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, shift focus to first full season in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer. Dudney, who raced two rounds of SMX Next - SX before jumping up to the pro 250SX ranks, has shown speed in qualifying and his heat races but has yet to put it together in the main event and get a top-ten finish. He finished 13-11-17-18-16 in his six 250SX main event starts this season. The #82 has some incredible raw speed when it comes to Pro Motocross, as we saw last year in his two starts. 

Enter Landen Gordon for this weekend, who will make his pro debut this weekend at the Nashville SX. Gordon has finished 3-3-2-22 in his four SMX Next main event starts this season, with a perfect podium streak going into the Birmingham SX when he was involved in a first turn pileup with his teammate Kayden Minear.

Below is the full PR:

Gordon to Make Pro Debut at Nashville Supercross

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Landen Gordon set for pro supercross debut, with Caden Dudney shifting full focus to his outdoor title campaign

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Landen Gordon will join his teammates in the 250SX East Championship, making his pro debut this weekend at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The 19-year-old Californian looks to gain valuable seat time in the highly competitive Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, much like his teammate Caden Dudney did earlier this season.

With that experience gained in Supercross at the first six rounds, Dudney now shifts his focus to preparing for his first full season outdoors. Last year, the young Texan raced the final two rounds of the Pro Motocross season, earning an impressive 11th-place overall finish in his pro debut at Unadilla MX.

Wil Hahn – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team General Manager

“From the start, the plan for Caden was to go in open-minded and gain valuable experience for the ‘27 Supercross season. Now that he’s done that, we’re shifting full focus to his rookie outdoor campaign. He showed so much promise last year, and it’s time to set the focus on that. In the meantime, we will move Landen up to give him some valuable Supercross experience starting this weekend in Nashville.” 

Landen Gordon – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #180

“The team and I worked extremely hard together, and we’ve decided it’s time to rock ‘n’ roll in the Music City. I’ve dreamt about this moment my whole life. I’m ready to have some fun and mix it up with the East Coast boys!” 

Caden Dudney – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #82

“I gained valuable experience for my future in Supercross, but now my focus is on the motocross opener. We’re looking forward to getting the outdoor season started!”

Caden Dudney's 2026 Supercross Results (SMX Next and 250SX)

Caden Dudney

Caden Dudney

Des Moines, IA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
16
Supercross 
St. Louis 		250SX ShowdownApril 4, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
18
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastMarch 28, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
13
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX ShowdownMarch 21, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
17
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 7, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastFebruary 28, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
13
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 21, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Houston 		SMX NextJanuary 31, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		SMX NextJanuary 24, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Landen Gordon's 2026 Supercross Results (SMX Next)

Landen Gordon

Landen Gordon

Murrieta, CA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
22
Supercross 
Birmingham 		SMX NextMarch 21, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Daytona 		SMX NextFebruary 28, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Supercross 
Houston 		SMX NextJanuary 31, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		SMX NextJanuary 24, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Read Now
May 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted