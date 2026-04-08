Watch: FULL MOTO! 1995 Budds Creek 125

Classic 1990s 125 two-stroke battles at Budds Creek, with Suzuki's Tim Ferry fighting Honda of Troy's Mike Brown and Team Honda's Steve Lamson. Plus a young Kevin Windham and title contenders Ryan Hughes and Damon Huffman in the mix!

About Dunlop

The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.