More Than One Voice

And then something happened.

More students started writing.

Within days, students from multiple states—each with different backgrounds, goals, and experiences—sent letters sharing a remarkably consistent message.

Roman Cvetkovic, writing from Utah, pointed to the reality many motocross families face:

“A training facility that not only promotes education but also provides a safe place to work hard in both areas is rare.”

Straus Mernik, an On Track ambassador, put it simply:

“Students wouldn’t have to pick one or the other.”

Deegan Gonzalez expanded on what that balance creates:

“Motocross is more than just a sport—it teaches responsibility, focus, and perseverance… Having a space where students can complete schoolwork while pursuing their passions helps us stay on track for both our goals.”

Different voices.

Same message.

This wasn’t just about building a track.

More Than a Facility

Bentley’s original message made that clear.

This wasn’t just about riding. It was about creating a safe, structured environment where young people can train, build discipline, and connect their education to real-world opportunities.

It’s an idea motocross families have been trying to piece together for years.

Now, this generation is asking for it directly.

When Learning Connects to the Real World

At On Track School, students are encouraged to go beyond assignments and connect what they’re learning to the real world. They’re given the space to communicate what matters to them—and the confidence to act on it.

That’s where something simple, like writing a letter, becomes something more.

It becomes confidence.

It becomes ownership.

It becomes action.

These weren’t assignments.

They were students stepping forward when given the opportunity—and more followed.

And Then—They Were Heard

The County Council responded.

In a reply from Volusia County Council Vice Chair Matt Reinhart, Bentley’s message was described as: “thoughtful and impactful.”

But what stood out even more was how the message was understood.

Reinhart acknowledged that the proposed facility is:

“not just about the sport itself, but about creating opportunities for young people to grow, feel supported, and succeed in ways that fit their individual needs.”

He also recognized the broader vision behind it:

“The idea of combining structured athletic training with educational support… has real value for our community.”

And perhaps most importantly, he reinforced something these students had already demonstrated:

“Community voices, especially from young people… play an important role in our decision-making process.”