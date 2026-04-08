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Jo Shimoda Provides Update: Out for Remainder of SX

April 8, 2026, 2:00pm
Jo Shimoda Provides Update: Out for Remainder of SX
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jo Shimoda took to Instagram this afternoon to announce he is out for the remaining rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Division Championship. He suffered a left ankle injury in his heat race at the St. Louis SX Saturday, and further tests this week reveled damage Shimoda said is “not severe.”

However, the Honda HRC Progressive rider will sit out SX and shift his focus to being fully healthy for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season opener May 30 in California, where he is a pre-season 250 Class title favorite.

Shimoda’s full post read:

“Update,
sorry for the inconvenience I had my ankle scanned yesterday unfortunately I will miss remainder of supercross series but the good news is that luckily it’s not severe that me and my team thought its smart to sit out and utilize this time to prepare fully for outdoor🙏🏻

Thank you guys for the support, again we are going to continue to grow ⚔️”

Update: Honda Announces Shimoda Has Left Fibula Fracture

Well, right after Shimoda announced his injury is "not severe," Honda drops a press release announcing Shimoda has...a fractured left fibula! Although it will not require surgery, this seems like it is kinda serious, Jo!

The PR below is from Honda:

Shimoda Diagnosed with Fibula Fracture Following St. Louis Crash

  • No surgery required for the reigning 250 SuperMotocross Champion
  • Shimoda expected to be ready in time for AMA Pro Motocross opener

TORRANCE, Calif. – Following a crash during Saturday’s AMA Supercross round in St. Louis, Honda HRC Progressive rider Jo Shimoda will miss the remainder of the series.

Initial evaluation at the track did not indicate a fracture, but imaging conducted Tuesday in Clermont, Florida, confirmed a small fracture of Shimoda’s left fibula. The injury is non-displaced and will not require surgery; however, Shimoda will wear an orthopedic boot for two to three weeks. The Japanese racer is expected to return in time for the May 30 AMA Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, where Honda HRC Progressive expects to have its full rider roster in action.

“Jo is a resilient competitor, and we’re confident he’ll make a full recovery,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing & Experiential at American Honda. “We fully expect him to be a contender for the 250 AMA Pro Motocross crown, and to fight hard in defense of his SuperMotocross Championship. Our team will provide all the support he needs during his rehab to ensure he’s ready to compete at the highest level.”

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 136
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 125
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 103
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
5Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 88
Full Standings


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