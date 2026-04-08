7. Nate Thrasher Returning to Form

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Nate Thrasher came into the 250SX East Championship favoring a shoulder injury and struggled through the first four rounds. He showed his first flash in Detroit, grabbing the holeshot and leading for a few laps before a huge crash in the whoops took him out of the race. Fortunately, Nate was all good for St. Louis and put in his best ride of the season in fourth, narrowly missing the podium.

Thrasher is regaining form just in time for his home race this weekend in Nashville. He should expect nothing less than podiums for the rest of the season, but a win is always in play. In fact, Thrasher has won a supercross race every year since his debut 250SX season in 2021. He will be looking to keep that streak alive, as he heads into free agency.

8. Husky Boys Trending Up

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna duo of Ryder DiFrancesco and Daxton Bennick is an interesting one. Both riders have had similar careers up to this point. Highly touted amateurs with slow starts to their pro careers but with enough periodic flashes to know there is something there, DiFrancesco and Bennick find themselves under the Husqvarna rig trying to establish themselves as future race winners and title contenders.

They have had remarkably similar season as well. Ryder D has two podiums to Dax’s one, but both have found some consistency in their results. In St. Louis they came through the field together to finish fifth and sixth with Ryder getting the better of the two. At this point in the season anything off the podium should be a disappointment. Regardless, Ryder D and Dax are here to stay.

9. Romano’s Resurgence

Nick Romano is three weeks into his fill-in and his progression over the three races is impressive. Romano barely qualified for the Birmingham East/West Showdown and two weeks later in St. Louis he ended up ninth. He ran second for a couple laps and had the third fastest lap of the race.

What is impressive is this is not just Nick becoming relevant again, he is already as good as he ever has been in supercross. Romano was the sixth best East Coast guy in St. Louis and his previous best result for Star Yamaha was a sixth in Indy in 2024. If he can continue this trajectory, he should certainly be able to crack the top five and maybe even battle for a podium.

10. Sexton Brain Farts

After a few weeks off following a training crash, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Chase Sexton had a solid return to the series in Detroit claiming his second podium of the season. But the rollercoaster ride that is Sexton’s 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continued with a DNF in St. Louis. Chase rode great during the day, qualifying P2 and after going down in the first turn of his heat race, he put in an impressive charge back to third, turning the fastest lap of either 450 heat races in the process.

Then things went south in the main event. Chase started around tenth and made his way up to sixth, on the back of the Prado/Lawrence/ Cooper/Tomac freight train, but went down on lap five, dropping back to tenth. As he began to come back through the field, Sexton lost track of where he was in one of the long rhythm lanes and accidentally went for a quad that had not been done all day. He came up WAY short, went down, and was slow to get up. He eventually rejoined the race but ultimately pulled off.

Sexton gave an update in an Instagram post saying, “I knocked the wind out of myself and had to roll around for a few laps. By that point I was going to be in the way of the leaders and decided I had to call it early.” Sexton confirmed he will be in Nashville to give it another go.