For Second Straight Year, Dean Wilson Set to Race Remaining Five 450SX Rounds
While Dean Wilson has stepped away from racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship full-time, he has not stepped away from racing completely.
Just like he did in 2025, Wilson is back and set to race the final five rounds of 450SX again this year. Wilson stepped in as a fill-in rider for the factory Honda HRC Progressive effort since both Jett and Hunter Lawrence were out with injury. This go round, he will be back with the Quad Lock Honda team, who he has raced with for the past several years both in the United States of America and overseas.
After finishing 17th in the 450SMX standings in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship last fall, Wilson won the AUSX Supercross Championship down in Australia.
Wilson finished seventh in the ’25 Salt Lake City SX finale main event. At the finale last May, Wilson rode out in opening ceremonies as “Grandpa Earl,” the YouTube character he created over a handful of years ago, to a roar from the crowd.
Aboard the factory Honda CRF450R Works Edition, Wilson finished 17-9-10-10-7 in his five ’25 450SX starts. He has 74 top-ten 450SX finishes in his career, could he add to that total in these final five rounds?
Wilson posted to Instagram:
“Well chat. Not long now till Nashville. I have no fckn clue on where I sit in this 450 class😂 I don’t think my speed is amazing right now but I’ve put in a good effort over the last few weeks so we will see. I’m just excited to be back at the races. Make sure you come by the @quadlockhonda rig and say what’s up 🤙 See ya in Nashville🤠”
Dean WilsonScotland, United Kingdom
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|7
SupercrossSalt Lake City
|450SX
|May 10, 2025
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|10
SupercrossDenver
|450SX
|May 3, 2025
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|10
SupercrossPittsburgh
|450SX
|April 26, 2025
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|9
SupercrossEast Rutherford
|450SX
|April 19, 2025
|Honda CRF450R
|17
SupercrossPhiladelphia
|450SX
|April 12, 2025
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
- Supercross
NashvilleKTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 11
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveApril 11 - 9:00 AM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveApril 11 - 9:00 AM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 11 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 11 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveApril 11 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 11 - 3:00 PM
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