Round 12 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the St. Louis SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX East/West Showdown as he clinched the 2026 250SX West Division title with two races still remaining on his ten-round championship schedule. Ken Roczen took the 450SX win.

Related: Haiden Deegan Clinches 2026 250SX West Division Title in St. Louis

There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.