Today took some work for me, honestly. I didn’t feel all that comfortable. I’ve been great most of the year but leading up into it, but was just a little bit uneasy but it is a little bit more work compared to other weekends, so this one did not come easy to me.

It’s hard to ignore when you cut down the points, but Larry [Brooks, Team Manager] keeps telling me, “Don’t even look at the points, just go race” and I really try to do that.

It has nothing to do with the venue, I’m locked in at the moment so it doesn’t matter where I go.

Honestly at one point, I never thought I would be in this position again. Even once I started racing after my arm injuries, I didn’t feel the same mentally and physically. Sometimes when you’re at the bottom like that, it’s harder to dig yourself out of it. So, the hard truth, I never thought I would be in this position again.