Here's the best stuff from the podium finishers at the St. Louis round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross
250SX
1st Haiden Deegan
- I’m really grateful that it took me a little longer to win a supercross title, it kept me in the class long enough to learn and this year I finally ticked off a lot of the boxes I’ve been wanting to.
- I feel like one thing that was hindering me was the whoops, I feel like I had a lot of early mornings just to get those dialed. I feel like if you can hit whoops…you can win races.
- I think the seven [wins] in a row…no one’s done that in a long time. The biggest thing this season was to get seven wins in a row but also to have six titles at this point. [Deegan was penalized out a win after cross the finish first in Birmingham, but still considers himself the winner of seven straight].
- It really is a dream come true as a kid to just win one [250 title]…but now we're at six in so it’s awesome.
2nd Cole Davies
- I just want to say I hope Jo [Shimoda] is all good…I hope he heals up and congratulations Haiden.
- I felt like there was no real reason to push it today, Haiden was riding unreal in the main so I felt like the risk versus reward was not really there for me, so I just rode it in. It was a good ride, made up championship points so I’m happy.
- Obviously Haiden’s not in my championship. Big picture, all I care about is my championship. It’s what I’ve worked for since I was a little kid. Big picture…I’m happy.
- I would like to think I’m good all around the track…not just the whoops. The whoops weren't even there in the main, there was a line down the middle and it was pretty much dead flat.
- I’m gonna say, that was the gnarliest track I’ve ever ridden in my life. It was brutal.
3rd Seth Hammaker
- It was definitely a tough racetrack. Just being smart and consistent was what I did tonight. I need to bring some more speed and take some risks these next few weekends.
- I feel like we’ve made progress with the bike. Just trying to figure out more with myself, working on technique during the week…to try and close that gap. I [need to work on things so I] can come in with that [whoop] entry speed and not have to worry about the bike kicking side to side.
- You definitely couldn’t override this track. As far as the ruts, it was worse than Daytona almost like Indy, so it was not easy to hit the rhythms each lap.
450SX
1st Ken Roczen
- Today took some work for me, honestly. I didn’t feel all that comfortable. I’ve been great most of the year but leading up into it, but was just a little bit uneasy but it is a little bit more work compared to other weekends, so this one did not come easy to me.
- It’s hard to ignore when you cut down the points, but Larry [Brooks, Team Manager] keeps telling me, “Don’t even look at the points, just go race” and I really try to do that.
- It has nothing to do with the venue, I’m locked in at the moment so it doesn’t matter where I go.
- Honestly at one point, I never thought I would be in this position again. Even once I started racing after my arm injuries, I didn’t feel the same mentally and physically. Sometimes when you’re at the bottom like that, it’s harder to dig yourself out of it. So, the hard truth, I never thought I would be in this position again.
- If it goes south, so be it…I have nothing to lose.
2nd Justin Cooper
- I think I’m known for my consistency, so this year it’s a little bit of aggression mixed in which has been kind of what I’ve been looking for.
- In the heat, it was really good for me to get a good start, as my starts have kind of been lacking. I feel like we found something there and it’s really been making my life a lot easier.
- I feel like it’s [not skimming whoops] talked about so much, what’s not noticed is I’m probably one of the best jumpers [in the whoops] so at times I have to take advantage of that. It almost becomes a breathing point for me rather than riding that bucking bronco when they get rough.
- I feel like I’ve been riding at this point the whole year. I’ll say it again, at the beginning of the season I was starting 15th-16th. I was riding phenomenal but just not getting seen. That’s part of it. You need to be a good starter in this class to compete.
3rd Hunter Lawrence
- I’m pretty happy. Honestly with what happened last week to this week, how my wrist was feeling going into tonight.
- How cool is it? Three of us so close, two tied for the red plate, and we’ve got five more races so it’s pretty cool.
- I feel like tonight was all about just trying to get into a rhythm and just hit the same rhythms which was a big key to it. They were probably some of the toughest to get used to this year.
- Every time you have a close call, just try to reset and get back into the rhythm. I wouldn’t say I shut it down, you just go in with a little more caution in certain sections.
- A lot of it had to do with the loss of strength in my wrist, it would just give out in areas where normally I could just “muscle” through it.
- The wrist just hurts, and it gives out like on a large G-Outs. Nothings broken, it’s just sore and swollen in the joint. It was good enough to do what I needed to do today.