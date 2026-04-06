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Lindstrom on Shimoda: “Initially, it looked really serious, but now I’m more hopeful that it’s only a minor setback”

April 6, 2026, 2:15pm
Lindstrom on Shimoda: “Initially, it looked really serious, but now I’m more hopeful that it’s only a minor setback”
St. Louis, MO St. LouisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Honda HRC Progressive's press release recapping the St. Louis Supercross notes there might be some good news on Jo Shimoda's left ankle injury from Saturday night.

Cole Davies entered the sixth round of 250SX East (the second 250SX East/West Showdown) with a nine-point lead on Seth Hammaker and a 14-point lead on Shimoda. Unfortunately, Shimoda's night ended early when he was collected in a multiple-rider pileup in the first rhythm section of the 250SX East Division heat race. Shimoda was helped onto the back of the medical cart as he sat up and, again, favored his left leg as the medical cart drove off.

Honda's PR team announced he would be out for the remainder of the night with a left ankle injury, and he did not start the 250SX LCQ. 

This afternoon, Honda's post-race release quoted Shimoda saying, "Alpinestars medical told me that there were no broken bones, but possible ligament damage. We’ll know more when I get an MRI.”

Team Manager Lars Lindstrom also said, "Initially, it looked really serious, but now I’m more hopeful that it’s only a minor setback. Hopefully, we’ll know more after an MRI, but weight on the foot seems to be okay."

Today’s Honda press release said the following on Shimoda:

Shimoda’s night was cut short soon after he got a mid-pack start in the 250SX East Region heat race. Congestion forced him to roll a jump and maneuver around a downed rider, resulting in him being landed on by another racer. Shimoda immediately felt pain in his lower left leg, and the medical crew transported him to the Alpinestars medical unit. An initial assessment indicated no bone fractures, and Shimoda will undergo further evaluation this week.

Jo Shimoda:
“Not much to say about my weekend—I wasn’t able to finish a lap in the heat race. I was trying to avoid a rider crashing in front of me and ended up getting landed on. Alpinestars medical told me that there were no broken bones, but possible ligament damage. We’ll know more when I get an MRI.”

Lars Lindstrom, Team Manager:
“A bittersweet night, which is common in racing when you have two riders that are championship contenders. Jo never got a chance to show what he had, and we’re doing everything we can to help him get back to being on the bike. Initially, it looked really serious, but now I’m more hopeful that it’s only a minor setback. Hopefully, we’ll know more after an MRI, but weight on the foot seems to be okay. I’m happy with Hunter’s race; if you’re going to race banged up, especially with a sore wrist, this is not the track you want to be racing at. It was absolutely brutal; Hutch and I had to walk the track afterwards, and that’s when they should have the fans walking the track. It blows my mind that the top guys are able to continue to do the rhythms and jump things out of turns when the track is that soft, rutted and destroyed. We’re satisfied with the result, happy to make up points and be tied for the red plate, but we definitely want more and look forward to battling for this championship to the end!”

Unfortunately, Shimoda's DNS in the main event now drops him to fourth in the standings behind Daxton Bennick. Shimoda is now down 36 points to Davies, 25 points to Hammaker, and three points to Bennick.

The 250SX East Division is back in action this weekend for the round seven Nashville SX. We will have an update on Shimoda's Status for Nashville when it becomes available. 

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 136
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 125
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 103
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
5Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 88
Full Standings


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