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High Point National is 75 Days Away - Grab Tickets Now for Father's Day Weekend

April 6, 2026, 6:00pm
High Point National is 75 Days Away - Grab Tickets Now for Father's Day Weekend

The 2026 High Point National is 75 days away! Come out to High Point Raceway on Saturday, June 20, to celebrate Father's Day Weekend at the racetrack. 

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off at Fox Raceway at Pala in California, on May 30 and will conclude with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on August 29.

Tickets for all 11 rounds are available online.

Buy tickets now for all 11 Pro Motocross rounds

View the full schedule below.

* all times

AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

2026 Motocross Schedule

Motocross Schedule
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