High Point National is 75 Days Away - Grab Tickets Now for Father's Day Weekend
April 6, 2026, 6:00pm
The 2026 High Point National is 75 days away! Come out to High Point Raceway on Saturday, June 20, to celebrate Father's Day Weekend at the racetrack.
The AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off at Fox Raceway at Pala in California, on May 30 and will conclude with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on August 29.
Tickets for all 11 rounds are available online.
Buy tickets now for all 11 Pro Motocross rounds
View the full schedule below.
* all times
AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule
2026 Motocross Schedule
- MotocrossFox Raceway (Pala) Saturday, May 304:00 PM
- MotocrossHangtown Saturday, June 64:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley Saturday, June 133:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 201:00 PM
- MotocrossRedBud Scouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, July 41:00 PM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, July 111:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek Saturday, July 182:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Saturday, July 254:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla Saturday, August 154:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek Saturday, August 221:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman Scouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, August 291:00 PM