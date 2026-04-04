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Jo Shimoda Suffers DNF in 250SX East Heat Race at St. Louis SX Showdown [Update: OUT for LCQ]

April 4, 2026, 8:15pm
Jo Shimoda Suffers DNF in 250SX East Heat Race at St. Louis SX Showdown [Update: OUT for LCQ]
St. Louis, MO St. LouisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Unfortunately, we might be down to a two-horse race for this 2026 250SX East Division title.

Cole Davies entered the sixth round of 250SX East—tonight’s second of three 250SX East/West Showdown races of the ’26 SX season—with a nine-point lead on Seth Hammaker and a 14-point lead on Jo Shimoda.

But when the 250SX East heat race dropped the gate tonight in the main program, and it was Cole Davies and Seth Hammaker out front while, Jo Shimoda was collected in a multiple rider collision in the first rhythm section. The collision sent the #30 to the ground hard as he was favoring his left leg. It looked like his left leg got clipped by Luke Clout as the riders navigated the first lap chaos. The red flag came out, pausing the racing action to allow the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to the #30. Shimoda was helped onto the back of the medical cart as he sat up and, again, favored his left leg as the medical cart drove off.

Shimoda went to the medical truck and his status for the LCQ is TBD.

Update: Shimoda on Crutches

Shimoda was caught leaving the Alpinestars medical truck on crutches. His status is still TBD for the 250SX LCQ.

Update: Shimoda OUT

We received an update from the Honda PR squad: Shimoda is officially out for the night with a left ankle injury.

Jo Shimoda is OUT for the remainder of the St. Louis SX due to a left ankle injury.
Jo Shimoda is OUT for the remainder of the St. Louis SX due to a left ankle injury.
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 136
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 125
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 103
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
5Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 88
Full Standings


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