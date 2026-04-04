Will Hahn — 250 Team Manager

Cole Davies. Last week it was perfect from what we saw. Do you feel that he is riding at 100 percent of his abilities now? I know you guys are always looking to raise the ceiling, but is Cole riding at 100 percent now?

I think last week, I would say everyone got to see his true potential. I think that was the first time we've kind of seen him put everything together, even though the start was pretty poor. But to see him rip through the pack the way he did and then gap out the field like that was definitely a special ride.

Cole's comments and press conferences have showed just how much pressure he puts on himself. Clearly, he expects a lot from himself. Are you trying to manage or temper those expectations?

Yeah, and in some ways no. I mean, part of the reason he's been successful so quickly is probably a lot that his family instilled into him. And then also kind of, I think, we kind of got him ready for that kind of pressure. And man, I think I understood real pressure when I raced and came up through the ranks and everything like that. But to move from a completely different country to come here with the expectation there's only one option is to win. Yeah, it'd be a lot.

I was just talking with Haiden and asking him if he thinks he feels he can go any faster. And he feels like he's kind of reached that ceiling. Do you think Hayden is the best 250 rider we have seen yet?

As far as the package right now, I don't think there's any doubts. Right? I think Cole's giving him a good run right now, but we need to see it again Saturday night. But yeah, I mean it's tough to argue that.

Nate Thrasher. What did he do differently last weekend that allowed him to show the speed that we know he has? And do you feel that it's repeatable for St. Louis?

Yeah, absolutely. Nate alluded to finding some stuff in his shoulder last weekend and just getting a little bit of treatment, like just some rehab and got some I got some good news and actually made some progress on it for the first time this year. And I think you'll continue to see more of the same.