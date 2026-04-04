Back in the Fight
What a night it was for Ken Roczen in Detroit! Not only did Roczen take his second win of the season (something he hasn't done since 2021), he cut his points deficit from 31 points out of the lead to just 14. That’s a huge break for Roczen, but he’s still got a lot of work to do if he wants to win this title. If Roczen can go out and get another win in St. Louis, it’ll be a gigantic step forward for him. -Aaron Hansel
Webb vs. Prado
In the opening phases of the 450SX main event in Detroit, Cooper Webb put an extremely aggressive block pass on Jorge Prado that put them both on the ground. There were 18 minutes left on the clock, which made Webb’s move seem a little puzzling on the surface, but if you’re Webb you’re no doubt tired of dealing with Prado riding a wide bike all season, and you’ve got no time to hang around waiting to make a pass when you’ve got your title rivals getting away ahead of you. Will Webb be just as aggressive in St. Louis if he finds himself behind Prado again? -Hansel
- Supercross
St. LouisKTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 4
Back in the Slot
After Sexton’s rocky start to the season, it was anyone’s guess how his return in Detroit would go. That said, it went great! The Monster Energy Kawasaki racer posted his second-best result of the season by taking the runner-up spot behind Roczen, and other than getting a little winded, didn’t seem to have any real struggles out there. Now that he’s got that first race back out of the way, might we see him compete for a win in St. Louis? -Hansel
Fortune in Misfortune
Getting a top five in supercross is a huge accomplishment. Unless you’re Eli Tomac, that is. For Tomac, who took fifth in Detroit, it might as well be last place. The Red Bull KTM rider looked off all day, qualifying ninth fastest and never finding the level we’re used to seeing him perform at throughout the night program. He caught a break with Hunter Lawrence’s misfortune, however, and is now back in the points lead. Will he be able to defend it in St. Louis? -Hansel
East/West Battle
At the last 250SX East/West Showdown it was the Haiden Deegan show. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider came through the field, including Cole Davies, and took a seemingly easy win. Davies was later credited with the win after Deegan was penalized for switching lines in the beginning of a split lane, but c’mon, everyone knows who won that race. Davies will get another crack at Deegan this weekend in the East/West Showdown—can he beat his teammate? -Hansel
Lock it Up
After this weekend’s East/West Showdown, there will be just two 250SX West Division races left on the schedule. This is important because it means Deegan has a chance to wrap up the championship in St. Louis. He currently holds a 42-point lead on Max Anstie in second, and a 47-point lead on Levi Kitchen in third. If Deegan wins and Anstie finishes fifth or worse (which he’s done five times so far this season), Anstie is eliminated. A win from Deegan eliminates Kitchen too, no matter what. Deegan’s got over 50 points on everyone else, so as long as he doesn’t give up any points to them this weekend, he’s got them all covered. Will he clinch it early? -Hansel
Staying In It
The points battle is much tighter in the 250SX East Division than it is out West, although with the way Davies is riding, it may not stay like that for long if the competition doesn’t step up. Seth Hammaker is still in the hunt, and at nine points back of Davies, still has a very real shot at this title. He’s going to need to win a few races, however, which he hasn’t done since Daytona. If Hammaker wants to keep his title hopes healthy, he needs to put a dent in Davies’ lead in St. Louis. -Hansel
Mookie Fever
We mentioned last week how Malcolm Stewart had his season best finish of fifth in Birmingham, and that he should be looking for a podium soon! Well, he landed on the podium the following race in Detroit. Now that he is feeling better from his A1 crash [where he kept racing with a broken scapula] will more champaign be in his future? -Sarah Whitmore
Third Times A Charm
Nick Romano looked much more comfortable on his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in Detroit, breaking into the top ten with a 7th at just his second ride with the team. How will things go this weekend now that he has another week on the bike? -Whitmore
Good Vibes
Some tracks, venues or cities tend to treat certain riders better than others. And riders tend to carry the good vibes from a specific location from one season to the next. Well Jo Shimoda won the second SMX Playoff last year in St Louis. He sure could use a little bit of that magic this weekend to reassert himself into the championship hunt. -Whitmore