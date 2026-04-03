Results Archive
MXGP of
Andalucia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 11
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 12
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Dukes
Sat Apr 18
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Cleveland
Sat Apr 18
News
Full Schedule

Tomac: "Physically I’m fine. I’m good."

April 3, 2026, 4:30pm
Tomac:
St. Louis, MO St. LouisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

While he has actually retaken the points lead in Monster Energy AMA Supercross there's still much speculation over Eli Tomac's puzzling performances at the last two races. The four-time race winner this year took a distant third in Birmingham and then was fifth last weekend in Detroit. His overall pace was not near the leaders in the way it had been in every other race this year. Is there an issue?

"Yeah physically I’m fine," said Tomac to our Tom Journet today at press day. "I’m good, I’m good. Birmingham I was just a little bit under the weather if I want to make an excuse about anything. Last week? Just not great riding."

If there aren't any issues, can Tomac quickly return to the form he showed through the first nine rounds of the season? He was arguably the fastest rider through those rounds. If he gets back to that level, it will be much easier to keep that red plate through the end of the campaign.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 245
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 245
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 240
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 220
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 198
Full Standings
Read Now
May 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted