While he has actually retaken the points lead in Monster Energy AMA Supercross there's still much speculation over Eli Tomac's puzzling performances at the last two races. The four-time race winner this year took a distant third in Birmingham and then was fifth last weekend in Detroit. His overall pace was not near the leaders in the way it had been in every other race this year. Is there an issue?

"Yeah physically I’m fine," said Tomac to our Tom Journet today at press day. "I’m good, I’m good. Birmingham I was just a little bit under the weather if I want to make an excuse about anything. Last week? Just not great riding."

If there aren't any issues, can Tomac quickly return to the form he showed through the first nine rounds of the season? He was arguably the fastest rider through those rounds. If he gets back to that level, it will be much easier to keep that red plate through the end of the campaign.