Ken died three years ago in a freak snowmobile accident near his home in Park City, Utah, but his name and brands like Hoonigan live on. 4/3 Day 2026 is a 4.5-hour livestream fundraiser on April 3rd supporting 43 Institute, which is the Ken Block Foundation. The foundation's mission statement? "43 Institute exists to create pathways and provide resources for underserved, highly driven 'motivated misfits' whose aspirations lie in action sports, motorsports, and the creative arts.

The show is streaming live from Block House Racing HQ, hosted by Brian Scotto, Ron Zaras, and Zac Mertens, with friends of the organization dropping in throughout the day. It starts at 12 noon ET and will last 4.5 hours. You can watch it live or later on YouTube's Block House Racing channel. So hurry up and read this and then go watch and remember Ken Block. You can also visit: https://www.43i.org

And make sure you pay attention to the VIP family packages for Monster Energy Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross World Championships!

Is Suzuki Back? (Jason Weigandt)

Is Ken Roczen's success inspiring Suzuki to really get back into the game? Ken and the PMG/HEP Suzuki team have done amazing things, but what about new bikes, bigger budgets, and more factory parts? For this week's Weege Show Wednesday, I interviewed Chris Wheeler from Suzuki. Wheeler started as a Suzuki racer himself, then a test rider, then a full-time staffer, and eventually began to head the U.S. race department about a decade ago. In that time, he's been trying to get the floodgates to open. He believes Japan is paying attention, but as of yet, nothing new is coming that he knows about.

Years ago, I visited Suzuki's HQ out in California. This was when Suzuki was still winning a ton of races with the Carmichael/Reed/Dungey group on dirt and the Matt Mladin/Ben Spies group in AMA Superbikes. Yet, the offices were stark. No championship display bikes, no posters, no ads. It was explained to me that the Japanese culture prefers to stay humble. Much of what we see from Suzuki of America is dictated by Japan. Wheeler told me this week about some of the challenges.

"There's always someone [a new Suzuki America President] rotating in from Japan, and that's what makes it very hard. I've been an employee since 2010, and I think there have been six different presidents. They all want to put their fingerprints on it, and some guys might be into pro racing, and some might be into something else. You don't know what you're going to get, and the first year, they tend to be conservative, so you almost lose a whole year of momentum. We're now on year two of our new president. But the bigger picture is Japan. There are new board members and stuff shifting over there. You can yell and scream all you want; I can, and it really doesn't do anything. It was really cool winning this weekend. That was an amazing race, and then we got an email from a higher-up saying, 'That was so inspiring.' To see that email, it inspired me! That tells you that they're paying attention."

What could be next for Suzuki? Hopefully, Ken Roczen's success—which honestly could include the AMA 450 Supercross Championship—pushes the brand to do more.