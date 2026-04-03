The 12th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, April 4, as The Dome at America's Center hosts the St. Louis Supercross. This will be the second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns of the '26 season (round six for 250SX East and round eight for 250SX West).

One thing to watch this weekend: Haiden Deegan could clinch the 250SX West title early.

Check out how to watch round 12th below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for St. Louis for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for round 12: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with St. Louis also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series has two weekends off in their schedule before they will be back with fifth round The Dukes GNCC in Kentucky on April 18 and 19.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend before the fourth round MXGP of Sardegna in Italy on April 11 and 12.

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