The 12th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, April 4, as The Dome at America's Center hosts the St. Louis Supercross. This will be the second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns of the '26 season (round six for 250SX East and round eight for 250SX West).
One thing to watch this weekend: Haiden Deegan could clinch the 250SX West title early.
Check out how to watch round 12th below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for St. Louis for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for round 12: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with St. Louis also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series has two weekends off in their schedule before they will be back with fifth round The Dukes GNCC in Kentucky on April 18 and 19.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend before the fourth round MXGP of Sardegna in Italy on April 11 and 12.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- Supercross
St. LouisKTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 4
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
St. Louis250SX East/West Showdown
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 4
Local Time () Track Time (CDT) Thursday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 12:30pm – 3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm AMA Semi Sound Testing 1:00pm – 4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm AMA Semi Technical Inspection 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 8:00am – 6:00pm 8:00am – 6:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 11:00am 8:00am – 11:00am AMA Registration 10:00am – 10:30am 10:00am – 10:30am Rider Track Walk 10:30am – 10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am Rider's Meeting (Podium) 10:45am – 11:00am 10:45am – 11:00am Chapel Service (Podium) 7:30am 7:30am Working Paddock Hours 10:00am 10:00am Saturday Autogate Closes 12:00pm – 3:30pm 12:00pm – 3:30pm Race Day Live 11:00am 11:00am FanFest/Doors Open 5:00pm 5:00pm FanFest Close 11:47am – 11:59am 11:47am – 11:59am 250 Overflow Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:04pm – 12:16pm 12:04pm – 12:16pm 250 East Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:21pm – 12:33pm 12:21pm – 12:33pm 250 West Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:38pm – 12:50pm 12:38pm – 12:50pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:55pm – 1:07pm 12:55pm – 1:07pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:12pm – 1:24pm 1:12pm – 1:24pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:29pm – 1:39pm 1:29pm – 1:39pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 1:39pm – 1:49pm 1:39pm – 1:49pm Promoter Track Walk #1 1:49pm – 2:14pm 1:49pm – 2:14pm Track Maintenance 2:14pm – 2:26pm 2:14pm – 2:26pm 250 Overflow Qualifying 2:31pm – 2:43pm 2:31pm – 2:43pm 250 West Qualifying 2:48pm – 3:00pm 2:48pm – 3:00pm 250 East Qualifying 3:00pm – 3:10pm 3:00pm – 3:10pm Track Maintenance 3:10pm – 3:22pm 3:10pm – 3:22pm 450 Group A Qualifying 3:27pm – 3:39pm 3:27pm – 3:39pm 450 Group B Qualifying 3:44pm – 3:56pm 3:44pm – 3:56pm 450 Group C Qualifying 4:01pm – 4:11pm 4:01pm – 4:11pm KTM Junior Racing Qualifying 4:11pm – 4:21pm 4:11pm – 4:21pm Promoter Track Walk #2 4:21pm – 4:31pm 4:21pm – 4:31pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:31pm – 5:15pm 4:31pm – 5:15pm Track Maintenance 5:30pm – 6:06pm 5:30pm – 6:06pm Opening Ceremonies 6:06pm – 6:14pm 6:06pm – 6:14pm 250 West Heat 6:20pm – 6:28pm 6:20pm – 6:28pm 250 East Heat 6:34pm – 6:42pm 6:34pm – 6:42pm 450 Heat #1 6:48pm – 6:56pm 6:48pm – 6:56pm 450 Heat #2 7:02pm – 7:08pm 7:02pm – 7:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event 7:08pm – 7:17pm 7:08pm – 7:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle 7:17pm – 7:21pm 7:17pm – 7:21pm Track Maintenance 7:21pm – 7:28pm 7:21pm – 7:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier 7:32pm – 7:39pm 7:32pm – 7:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier 7:39pm – 7:52pm 7:39pm – 7:52pm Track Maintenance 7:52pm – 7:55pm 7:52pm – 7:55pm 250 Sighting Lap 7:57pm – 8:14pm 7:57pm – 8:14pm 250 East West Showdown Main Event 8:14pm – 8:21pm 8:14pm – 8:21pm 250 Victory Circle 8:21pm – 8:24pm 8:21pm – 8:24pm Track Maintenance 8:24pm – 8:27pm 8:24pm – 8:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 8:29pm – 8:51pm 8:29pm – 8:51pm 450 Main Event 8:51pm – 9:00pm 8:51pm – 9:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to St. Louis, Missouri (Central time).
Other Links
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
St. Louis Supercross
St. Louis Supercross Race Center
St. Louis Supercross Injury Report
St. Louis Supercross Entry Lists
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Updated
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|22
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Recommended Reading
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Other Info
The Dome at America's Center
Track Address: 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63101
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Get tickets to the St. Louis Supercross.
Track Map
Check out the track layout for round 12.
2026 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|245
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|245
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|240
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|220
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|198
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|190
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|133
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|130
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|127
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|118
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|136
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|125
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|103
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|100
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|88