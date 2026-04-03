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How to Watch: St. Louis Supercross Showdown TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: St. Louis Supercross Showdown TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

April 3, 2026, 7:00am
St. Louis, MO St. LouisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The 12th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, April 4, as The Dome at America's Center hosts the St. Louis Supercross. This will be the second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns of the '26 season (round six for 250SX East and round eight for 250SX West).

One thing to watch this weekend: Haiden Deegan could clinch the 250SX West title early.

Check out how to watch round 12th below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for St. Louis for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for round 12: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with St. Louis also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series has two weekends off in their schedule before they will be back with fifth round The Dukes GNCC in Kentucky on April 18 and 19.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend before the fourth round MXGP of Sardegna in Italy on April 11 and 12.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • Supercross

    St. Louis

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, April 4
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 4 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 4 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 4 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      April 4 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 4 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
St. Louis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    St. Louis

     250SX East/West Showdown
    KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, April 4
    Dome at America's Center
    St. Louis, MO United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (CDT)
    Thursday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    12:30pm3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm AMA Semi Sound Testing
    1:00pm4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm AMA Semi Technical Inspection
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    8:00am6:00pm 8:00am – 6:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am11:00am 8:00am – 11:00am AMA Registration
    10:00am10:30am 10:00am – 10:30am Rider Track Walk
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am Rider's Meeting (Podium)
    10:45am11:00am 10:45am – 11:00am Chapel Service (Podium)
    7:30am 7:30am Working Paddock Hours
    10:00am 10:00am Saturday Autogate Closes
    12:00pm3:30pm 12:00pm – 3:30pm Race Day Live Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:00am 11:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    5:00pm 5:00pm FanFest Close
    11:47am11:59am 11:47am – 11:59am 250 Overflow Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:04pm12:16pm 12:04pm – 12:16pm 250 East Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:21pm12:33pm 12:21pm – 12:33pm 250 West Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:38pm12:50pm 12:38pm – 12:50pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    12:55pm1:07pm 12:55pm – 1:07pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    1:12pm1:24pm 1:12pm – 1:24pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    1:29pm1:39pm 1:29pm – 1:39pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice
    1:39pm1:49pm 1:39pm – 1:49pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    1:49pm2:14pm 1:49pm – 2:14pm Track Maintenance
    2:14pm2:26pm 2:14pm – 2:26pm 250 Overflow Qualifying
    2:31pm2:43pm 2:31pm – 2:43pm 250 West Qualifying
    2:48pm3:00pm 2:48pm – 3:00pm 250 East Qualifying
    3:00pm3:10pm 3:00pm – 3:10pm Track Maintenance
    3:10pm3:22pm 3:10pm – 3:22pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    3:27pm3:39pm 3:27pm – 3:39pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    3:44pm3:56pm 3:44pm – 3:56pm 450 Group C Qualifying
    4:01pm4:11pm 4:01pm – 4:11pm KTM Junior Racing Qualifying
    4:11pm4:21pm 4:11pm – 4:21pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    4:21pm4:31pm 4:21pm – 4:31pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:31pm5:15pm 4:31pm – 5:15pm Track Maintenance
    5:30pm6:06pm 5:30pm – 6:06pm Opening Ceremonies
    6:06pm6:14pm 6:06pm – 6:14pm 250 West Heat Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:20pm6:28pm 6:20pm – 6:28pm 250 East Heat Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:34pm6:42pm 6:34pm – 6:42pm 450 Heat #1
    6:48pm6:56pm 6:48pm – 6:56pm 450 Heat #2
    7:02pm7:08pm 7:02pm – 7:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event
    7:08pm7:17pm 7:08pm – 7:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle
    7:17pm7:21pm 7:17pm – 7:21pm Track Maintenance
    7:21pm7:28pm 7:21pm – 7:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier
    7:32pm7:39pm 7:32pm – 7:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier
    7:39pm7:52pm 7:39pm – 7:52pm Track Maintenance
    7:52pm7:55pm 7:52pm – 7:55pm 250 Sighting Lap
    7:57pm8:14pm 7:57pm – 8:14pm 250 East West Showdown Main Event
    8:14pm8:21pm 8:14pm – 8:21pm 250 Victory Circle
    8:21pm8:24pm 8:21pm – 8:24pm Track Maintenance
    8:24pm8:27pm 8:24pm – 8:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    8:29pm8:51pm 8:29pm – 8:51pm 450 Main Event
    8:51pm9:00pm 8:51pm – 9:00pm 450 Victory Circle
St. Louis Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to St. Louis, Missouri (Central time).

St. Louis SX schedule
St. Louis SX schedule SMX

Other Links

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

St. Louis Supercross

St. Louis Supercross Race Center

St. Louis Supercross Injury Report

St. Louis Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

St. Louis - 250SX Showdown Entry List

April 4, 2026
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Updated Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
22 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

St. Louis - 450SX Entry List

April 4, 2026
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
Full Entry List

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 5 - 250 West Thu Jan 8 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 5 - 250 West Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 4 - Sat Jan 3 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 4 - "I dunno, man!" Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 3 - Wild Cards Everywhere! Mon Dec 29 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 3 - Wild Cards Everywhere! Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 2 - Roczen, Plessinger, Stewart, Cooper, H. Lawrence, Ferrandis, and Barcia Mon Dec 22 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 2 - Roczen, Plessinger, Stewart, Cooper, H. Lawrence, Ferrandis, and Barcia Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 1 - Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, Sexton, Anderson Fri Dec 19 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 1 - Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, Sexton, Anderson

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Other Info

The Dome at America's Center
Track Address: 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63101

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Tickets

Get tickets to the St. Louis Supercross.

Track Map

Check out the track layout for round 12.

  • Rd12_StLouis_Overview01
    Rd12_StLouis_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd12_StLouis_Overview02
    Rd12_StLouis_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd12_StLouis_Overview03
    Rd12_StLouis_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd12_StLouis_Overview04
    Rd12_StLouis_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd12_StLouis_Overview05
    Rd12_StLouis_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

2026 Championship Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 245
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 245
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 240
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 220
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 198
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 190
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 133
3Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 130
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 127
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 118
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 136
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 125
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 103
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
5Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 88
Full Standings
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