6D Helmets Introduces All-New MAX Goggle

The following press release is from 6D Helmets:

6D HELMETS INTRODUCES THE ALL-NEW MAX GOGGLE

MAXVIEW™ High Definition lens delivers a field of view 87% larger than conventional goggles, paired with the world’s first helmet-supported frame

La Habra, Calif. – 6D Helmets, the pioneer in helmet safety technology, today introduces the all-new MAX Goggle, a completely new approach to rider safety engineered for all-day comfort and uncompromising protection. Designed for motocross, off-road, enduro, and adventure riders, the MAX Goggle redefines what riders can expect from their eyewear.

At the heart of the MAX Goggle is the MAXVIEW™ lens, a shatterproof polycarbonate shield engineered to deliver a field of view 87% larger than standard goggles while maintaining Class 1 optical correctness from edge to edge. On the track or trail, peripheral vision is reaction time. More field of view means reading terrain faster, spotting obstacles sooner, and riding with greater awareness. 6D FLOAT Fit™, a new approach to how a goggle interfaces with a helmet. Traditional goggles press against the rider’s brow and cheeks, creating pressure fatigue and restricting airflow. The FLOAT Fit™ system integrates the goggle directly into the helmet’s eyeport, transferring the goggle’s structural load into the helmet rather than onto the rider’s face. The result is zero facial pressure fatigue and a cooler interior environment within the eyeport from gate drop to checkered flag.