6D Helmets Introduces All-New MAX Goggle
The following press release is from 6D Helmets:
6D HELMETS INTRODUCES THE ALL-NEW MAX GOGGLE
MAXVIEW™ High Definition lens delivers a field of view 87% larger than conventional goggles, paired with the world’s first helmet-supported frame
La Habra, Calif. – 6D Helmets, the pioneer in helmet safety technology, today introduces the all-new MAX Goggle, a completely new approach to rider safety engineered for all-day comfort and uncompromising protection. Designed for motocross, off-road, enduro, and adventure riders, the MAX Goggle redefines what riders can expect from their eyewear.
At the heart of the MAX Goggle is the MAXVIEW™ lens, a shatterproof polycarbonate shield engineered to deliver a field of view 87% larger than standard goggles while maintaining Class 1 optical correctness from edge to edge. On the track or trail, peripheral vision is reaction time. More field of view means reading terrain faster, spotting obstacles sooner, and riding with greater awareness. 6D FLOAT Fit™, a new approach to how a goggle interfaces with a helmet. Traditional goggles press against the rider’s brow and cheeks, creating pressure fatigue and restricting airflow. The FLOAT Fit™ system integrates the goggle directly into the helmet’s eyeport, transferring the goggle’s structural load into the helmet rather than onto the rider’s face. The result is zero facial pressure fatigue and a cooler interior environment within the eyeport from gate drop to checkered flag.
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Bob Weber, CEO and Co-Founder, 6D Helmets:
“The MAX Goggle is a product we’ve been working toward for years, a goggle that truly works with the helmet providing greater comfort and safety to the rider. MAXVIEW™ gives riders more of the world around them, and 6D FLOAT Fit™ makes wearing a goggle all day feel like wearing nothing at all. This is the goggle we always wanted to make.”
The MAX Goggle is available in two purpose-built variants: the MAX R, race-tuned and streamlined for competition, and the MAX X, equipped with additional cammed ventilation levers for riders who require maximized airflow in the most demanding conditions.
Additional features include:
- MAXVIEW™ lens: shatterproof polycarbonate, 87% larger surface area than standard goggles, Class 1 optically correct
- Full UVA and UVB protection across all tint options — clear, tinted, rose and mirrored
- 6D FLOAT Fit™ helmet-supported frame: zero facial pressure, enhanced airflow, active sweat evaporation
- 3D molded dual-density face foam: dust-resistant perimeter seal for all-day comfort
- Interchangeable nose interface: short, long, or no nose piece for a custom fit or maximum open airflow
- 44mm silicone-backed strap grips helmet through the roughest terrain
- Tear-off and roll-off system compatible
- Exceeds ANSI Z87.1-2010 and EN 1938:2010 standards for impact resistance and optical performance
- One-year limited warranty
The 6D MAX Goggle is available now through authorized 6D dealers and at www.6dhelmets.com. Follow 6D @6dhelmets on Instagram and 6D Helmets on Facebook.
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ABOUT 6D HELMETS
6D Helmets LLC is dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ (ODS) technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. ODS™ is exclusively available in 6D Helmets. Established in 2011, 6D is the safety technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design. www.6Dhelmets.com