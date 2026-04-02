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Plessinger, Brown, Forkner, Out; Kitchen, Linville, In for St. Louis SX

Plessinger, Brown, Forkner, Out; Kitchen, Linville, In for St. Louis SX

April 2, 2026, 3:00pm
St. Louis, MO St. LouisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The 12th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in St. Louis, Missouri. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out

Anderson is dealing with a thyroid issue that’s been limiting the amount of time he can train and ride. He’s stepped away from racing for the time being.

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia is back on the bike after sustaining a concussion and two broken bones in his back at A1. At the moment we don’t have a return date for him.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss is out for the season due to a broken wrist sustained on press day at A1.

Josh Cartwright – Knee | Out

Cartwright was hoping to be back for St. Louis after he went down in Indianapolis and sustained high grade ACL tear, lateral meniscus tear, and an impaction fracture. That timeline didn’t work out, however, and now he’s shooting for Nashville.

Austin Forkner – Hand | Out

Forkner had hoped to be back by Birmingham but he ended up having surgery and has now shifted his focus toward being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, where he will race the 250 Class.

RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out

Hampshire is currently sidelined due to two broken (and one displaced) metatarsals. The injury took place when his handlebars came down on his foot while he was practicing during the week before Seattle. Currently there is not a timetable for his return to racing.

Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out

Karnow is working toward being back for Nashville after having surgery following a crash that resulted in a broken collarbone, several broken ribs, and a torn coracoclavicular ligament. 

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence fractured his foot/ankle while practicing before the season. He’s expected to be back on the bike soon.

Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out

Miller is out with a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia sustained in Glendale.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg is out for the season due to a concussion and a broken left arm, sustained in San Diego.

Fredrik Noren - Unknown Injury| Out

Noren announced he is out for this weekend after a practice crash ahead of the Detroit SX. His injury specifics are unknown at this moment.

Aaron Plessinger – Hip | Out

Plessinger crashed hard in Birmingham and missed Detroit. He’s since learned he sustained a labral tear in his hip and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

250SX East Division

Drew Adams – Thumb | Out

Adams is out with a broken thumb sustained in Daytona. Nick Romano has stepped in as a fill in rider for Adams for the remainder of the 2026 250SX East Division Championship.

Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out

Brown is out with a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist sustained in a crash in Birmingham.

Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out

Cochran made his return to racing Detroit after missing the first portion of the season with a fractured collarbone. Unfortunately, he crashed and landed on the same collarbone and exited the race early. He announced Thursday morning he is OUT for this weekend.

Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung | In

Linville will return to racing this weekend after sustaining “five broken ribs, grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung,” while preparing for the beginning of the 250SX East Division. When he lines up in St. Louis it will be as a fill in rider at Triumph.

Ty Masterpool – Shoulder | Out

Masterpool tore his labrum while preparing for Arlington. He’s out for the season.

Leum Oehlhof – Femur | Out

Oehlhof is out for the season with a brokem femur suffered while practicing before Birmingham. 

Cullin Park – Shoulder | Out

Park will miss the rest of the season due to a torn labrum sustained in Birmingham.

Bryce Shelley – Foot | Out

Shelley is out with a broken foot sustained in Indianapolis.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll “hit a weird pocket in the rhythm that did some damage” in Birmingham. We've since learned the damage done was to his right Achilles tendon. He’s out for the season.

250SX West Division

The 250SX West Division resumes racing this weekend in St. Louis for the second 250SX East/West Showdown.

Julien Beaumer – Back | Out

Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra, sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.

Anthony Bourdon – Arms | Out

Bourdon is out with ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists.

Jack Chambers – Wrist | Out

Chambers is out with a broken wrist he sustained while practicing.

Chance Hymas – Shoulder | Out

Hymas is back on the bike after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2, but he won’t be racing in St. Louis.

Matti Jorgensen – Wrist | Out

Jorgensen is out for the season due to a dislocated and broken his wrist suffered while practicing.

Levi Kitchen – Back | In

Kitchen was dealing with back pain in Birmingham, which prompted him to get some scans done the following Monday. In Kitchen’s words, the scans “found a few things.” He must have gotten things worked out because he's in for St. Louis.

Avery Long - Foot | Out

Long is out for the St. Louis SX showdown with a broken foot.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

McAdoo had a crash in Seattle in which he fractured the top of his humerus. He originally was hoping to be back for Birmingham but he hadn’t quite healed up enough yet. He'll miss St. Louis too.

Carson Mumford - Shoulder, Arm | Out

Mumford is "undergoing treatment for ongoing shoulder and arm issues" and will miss St. Louis.

Michael Mosiman – Elbow, Hand | Out

Mosiman is out for the season but hopes to be back for AMA Pro Motocross after dislocating his elbow and breaking his radius, fingers, and multiple bones in his hand while preparing for Birmingham.

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