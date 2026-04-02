Plessinger, Brown, Forkner, Out; Kitchen, Linville, In for St. Louis SX

The 12th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in St. Louis, Missouri. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out

Anderson is dealing with a thyroid issue that’s been limiting the amount of time he can train and ride. He’s stepped away from racing for the time being.

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia is back on the bike after sustaining a concussion and two broken bones in his back at A1. At the moment we don’t have a return date for him.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss is out for the season due to a broken wrist sustained on press day at A1.

Josh Cartwright – Knee | Out

Cartwright was hoping to be back for St. Louis after he went down in Indianapolis and sustained high grade ACL tear, lateral meniscus tear, and an impaction fracture. That timeline didn’t work out, however, and now he’s shooting for Nashville.

Austin Forkner – Hand | Out

Forkner had hoped to be back by Birmingham but he ended up having surgery and has now shifted his focus toward being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, where he will race the 250 Class.

RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out

Hampshire is currently sidelined due to two broken (and one displaced) metatarsals. The injury took place when his handlebars came down on his foot while he was practicing during the week before Seattle. Currently there is not a timetable for his return to racing.

Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out

Karnow is working toward being back for Nashville after having surgery following a crash that resulted in a broken collarbone, several broken ribs, and a torn coracoclavicular ligament.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence fractured his foot/ankle while practicing before the season. He’s expected to be back on the bike soon.

Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out

Miller is out with a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia sustained in Glendale.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg is out for the season due to a concussion and a broken left arm, sustained in San Diego.

Fredrik Noren - Unknown Injury| Out

Noren announced he is out for this weekend after a practice crash ahead of the Detroit SX. His injury specifics are unknown at this moment.