Devin Simonson Lands Extension with ClubMX Yamaha Through 2027
Devin Simonson, on a one-year SX-only deal, is now also locked into the ClubMX Yamaha team for 2027.
After a wrist injury derailed his 2025 SX-only chance with the team (he only raced the final three rounds of the 250SX East Division), Simonson got a shot at redemption, with another SX-only deal for 2026. Now, he has landed an extension for, according to the team, “some outdoor rounds for the remainder of 2026 and a similar program for all of 2027.” The release said, “The team will determine the number of outdoor rounds in the near future.”
Daniel Blair, now in the team’s management side, said in the team’s latest YouTube video (which you can watch below):
“It’s official: he’s extended [Simonson]. Max is extended; Ryder [Malinoski]; Jesson [Turner]; Hunter [Yoder]; Coty [Schock], the room is done. So, I hope you guys like who is on the team, because the room is done! The bays are full! [Laughs] Just wanted to say that, yeah, I’m excited. I love our riders. And Devin proved himself, and we are very proud of you, Devin. So, get comfortable, because you ain’t going nowhere.”
After Blair, Simonson said in the video:
"Yeah, thank you guys. I appreciate it. Stoked to be here again. Let's get it!"
This is huge news for Simonson, once a privateer racer bouncing back from 250SX to 450SX. Now in 2026 250SX East, the #89 machine has proved he might be one of, if not the, most improved SX rider in the paddock. He earned a career-best sixth in the Indianapolis SX Triple Crown in early March and continues to show his progression each week.
He has seven top-ten 250SX finishes to his name—five of which have come in 2025 (two) and 2026 (three).
Devin Simonson's 2026 250SX East Division Results
Devin SimonsonLaurinburg, NC
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|8
SupercrossSt. Louis
|250SX Showdown
|April 4, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|March 28, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX Showdown
|March 21, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 7, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|February 28, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 21, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
The following press release is from ClubMX Yamaha:
From Customer to Chaos to Contract - the story of Devin Simonson
This season has been one of growth and maturity for Devin Simonson. He has always been somewhat of a prodigy in the motocross world but somehow fell below the radar except in the eyes of ClubMX owner, Brandon Haas. Haas saw something in Simonson and was committed to seeing it through. Simonson started the year with a Supercross only contract for 2026 and has earned an extension for some outdoor rounds for the remainder of 2026 and a similar program for all of 2027. The team will determine the number of outdoor rounds in the near future.
Simonson has been easy to spot this season. He has taken full advantage of the ClubMX Yamaha and scored his career best qualifying and career best finishes aboard the bike. Most recently gaining notoriety and followers with his amazing "save" in Detroit, Simonson shows the determination and commitment to compete at the top, making these final five rounds of Supercross something to watch.
Devin Simonson was a long-time customer at the ClubMX Training Facility. He scratched and clawed his way to stay in the racing game. He followed the Club program under the watchful eyes of Hass and Chad Reed and with this commitment, he achieved his goal of competing at the top of the sport. Now he is one of the guys who want to lead and win races. With this contract in his pocket, we can all sit back and see where this new confidence takes him. If ever there was "must see TV" you are about to witness it, enjoy the show.