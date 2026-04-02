Devin Simonson Lands Extension with ClubMX Yamaha Through 2027

Devin Simonson, on a one-year SX-only deal, is now also locked into the ClubMX Yamaha team for 2027.

After a wrist injury derailed his 2025 SX-only chance with the team (he only raced the final three rounds of the 250SX East Division), Simonson got a shot at redemption, with another SX-only deal for 2026. Now, he has landed an extension for, according to the team, “some outdoor rounds for the remainder of 2026 and a similar program for all of 2027.” The release said, “The team will determine the number of outdoor rounds in the near future.”

Daniel Blair, now in the team’s management side, said in the team’s latest YouTube video (which you can watch below):

“It’s official: he’s extended [Simonson]. Max is extended; Ryder [Malinoski]; Jesson [Turner]; Hunter [Yoder]; Coty [Schock], the room is done. So, I hope you guys like who is on the team, because the room is done! The bays are full! [Laughs] Just wanted to say that, yeah, I’m excited. I love our riders. And Devin proved himself, and we are very proud of you, Devin. So, get comfortable, because you ain’t going nowhere.”

After Blair, Simonson said in the video:

"Yeah, thank you guys. I appreciate it. Stoked to be here again. Let's get it!"

This is huge news for Simonson, once a privateer racer bouncing back from 250SX to 450SX. Now in 2026 250SX East, the #89 machine has proved he might be one of, if not the, most improved SX rider in the paddock. He earned a career-best sixth in the Indianapolis SX Triple Crown in early March and continues to show his progression each week.

He has seven top-ten 250SX finishes to his name—five of which have come in 2025 (two) and 2026 (three).

Devin Simonson's 2026 250SX East Division Results