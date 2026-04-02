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4/3 Day: National Ken Block Day – 4.5-Hour Livestream Fundraiser Event

April 2, 2026, 3:05pm
4/3 Day: National Ken Block Day – 4.5-Hour Livestream Fundraiser Event

The following is a press release from the 43 Institute (the Ken Block Foundation):

4/3 Day 2026 is a 4.5-hour livestream fundraiser on April 3 supporting 43 Institute (the Ken Block Foundation). Streaming live from Block House Racing HQ, hosted by Brian Scotto, Ron Zaras, and Zac Mertens with friends of the organization dropping in throughout the day.

  • Date: April 3rd, 2026
  • Time: 9 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. MT / 12 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CET
  • Duration: 4.5 hours, broken into 20-minute segments
  • Platform: YouTube (Block House Racing channel)

Support our mission to bring opportunities to underserved, highly driven “motivated misfits.”

Tune into the BlockHouseRacing YouTube to watch the livestream!

BlockHouseRacing YouTube

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