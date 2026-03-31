Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Steve Matthes talked on the Fly Racing Racer X Review Podcast about how they think Webb felt he had to get around Prado and stay with leader Ken Roczen if he wanted a shot at the win. Unfortunately for Webb, it was an ill-advised attempt and cost both him and Prado.

The 2025 450SX Champion now sits fourth in the 450SX standings, 26 points back from now championship leader Eli Tomac. View the standings below.

Webb said the following in Yamaha’s post-race release:

“It was an okay day. I qualified seventh overall, and then had a decent heat race. In the main event, that was just a really dumb move on my end. I thought I saw an opening and obviously didn't, and took myself and Prado both down, which was a bummer. I went and apologized to him. So, I’m really bummed about it because I rode so well in that main event. I felt like I had the speed to win tonight. We'll keep plugging away. It's been a tough year, but it is what it is, and you’ve got to move on.”

Said Rich Simmons, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 450 Team Manager:

“I think it was a pretty decent day overall. Both guys had good qualifying sessions and strong heat races. In the main, Justin got a bad start, and Webb got a good start and put himself in a good position, but unfortunately went down trying to pass (Jorge) Prado early. It was a good recovery by him to come back to sixth, and Justin came from 14th to get Eli (Tomac) for fourth. We want to be on the podium and missed that opportunity tonight, but you can’t be upset when the guy’s going for a win. We’ll take the positives, move on to St. Louis, and look to get back on the podium.”

For Prado, he said he was not able to get into a rhythm after the move. As we covered on Friday during press day, Prado is still focused on improving in supercross before shifting his focus to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship (which starts May 30). This was Prado’s second 13th place finish this year, his only two finishes outside the top seven in his eight 450SX starts so far this year.

Prado said the following in his post-race KTM quote: