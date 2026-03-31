Haiden Deegan on Verge of Wrapping up 250SX West Division Championship
How close is Haiden Deegan to clinching the 250SX West Division Championship? Pretty close, but if you didn’t know that we’ll give you a pass—it’s not often someone is able to clinch a title this early on a short 250SX schedule!
After the 250SX East/West Showdown in St. Louis this weekend there are only two more 250SX West Division races on the schedule. That means if Deegan leaves St. Louis 50 points or more ahead of everyone else, the title is his. Currently there are only two riders who are less than 50 points back of Deegan, and they’re Max Anstie and Levi Kitchen. Anstie is 42 points back and Kitchen is 47 points behind. So, in the event of a win from Deegan, a fifth or worse from Anstie (which has happened five times so far this season) hands Deegan the title. A win from Deegan also eliminates Kitchen (and the rest of the field) no matter what.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|165
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|123
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|118
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|110
|5
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|107
Adding to the intrigue is the freedom it opens up for Deegan to race some 450SX races if he clinches early. As far as we know there aren’t any plans for that to happen, but if it becomes an option, you never know what Deegan and Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha might decide. He’s moving to the 450 for AMA Pro Motocross, so he’ll be putting plenty of time on the 450 anyway. Will Deegan keep aiming to pile on more 250 wins even if he has the title wrapped? First things first, he needs to cinch up another 1W. It could happen quickly.