Watch: Detroit SX Video Highlights
March 30, 2026, 12:00pm
Round 11 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Detroit SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) was credited with his third 250SX straight win and Ken Roczen took the 450SX win. Plus, Nate Thrasher's big crash in the whoops while leading the 250SX main event and Hunter Lawrence's costly crash in the whoops that handed the points lead back to Eli Tomac.
There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
Video Highlights
250SX
Supercross
Detroit - 250SX EastMarch 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:08.515
|52.307
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|16:20.711
|12.196
|52.770
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|16:34.025
|13.315
|53.621
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|4
|Coty Schock
|16:47.347
|13.323
|53.842
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Henry Miller
|16:50.242
|2.895
|54.897
|Rochester, MN
|Kawasaki KX250
450SX
Supercross
Detroit - 450SXMarch 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|21:33.714
|52.401
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:41.510
|7.797
|52.420
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:44.974
|3.464
|53.179
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Cooper
|21:49.800
|4.825
|52.725
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|21:50.848
|1.049
|53.093
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition