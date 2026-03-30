Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Andalucia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 4
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 11
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 12
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

March 30, 2026, 9:00am
Gachnang, Switzerland MXGP of SwitzerlandFIM Motocross World Championship

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 11 (of 17) - Detroit SX in Detroit, Michigan

Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East Main Event

March 28, 2026
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:08.515 52.307 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:20.711 12.196 52.770 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:34.025 13.315 53.621 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
4 Coty Schock Coty Schock 16:47.347 13.323 53.842 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Henry Miller Henry Miller 16:50.242 2.895 54.897 Rochester, MN United States Kawasaki KX250
6 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:52.664 2.423 54.519 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
7 Nick Romano Nick Romano 16:57.140 4.476 55.003 Bayside, NY United States Kawasaki KX250
8 Kyle Peters Kyle Peters 16:09.136 1 Lap 55.921 Greensboro, NC United States Kawasaki KX250F
9 Derek Kelley Derek Kelley 16:09.742 0.607 55.100 Riverside, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
10 Luke Neese Luke Neese 16:16.394 6.652 55.970 Jamestown, NC United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Cole Davies (Yamaha)
Cole Davies (Yamaha) Align Media
250SX podium
250SX podium Align Media
Supercross

Detroit - 450SX Main Event

March 28, 2026
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:33.714 52.401 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:41.510 7.797 52.420 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:44.974 3.464 53.179 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:49.800 4.825 52.725 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:50.848 1.049 53.093 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
6 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:51.980 1.131 52.572 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 22:10.332 18.353 53.605 Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
8 Justin Hill Justin Hill 22:13.872 3.541 54.295 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 22:17.386 3.515 54.427 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
10 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 22:22.955 5.569 54.710 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
Ken Roczen (Suzuki) Align Media
450SX podium
450SX podium Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 114
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 105
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
4Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 87
5Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 77
6Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 63
7Devin Simonson Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States 57
8Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 51
9Cullin Park
Cullin Park 		Clermont, FL United States 40
10Derek Kelley Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States 39
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 229
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 225
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 215
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 203
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 176
6Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 144
7Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 138
8Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 127
9Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 113
10Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 109
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 3 (of 19) - MXGP of Switzerland in Switzerland

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Switzerland - MXGP

March 29, 2026
Frauenfeld - Gachnang
Gachnang, Switzerland Switzerland
Rider Motos Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 1 - 6 Honda
2 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 2 - 7 Yamaha
3 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 9 - 2 Yamaha
4 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 5 - 4 Husqvarna
5 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 4 - 5 Kawasaki
6 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 3 - 10 Honda
7 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy 6 - 9 Fantic
8 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium  - 1 KTM
9 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 10 - 8 Ducati
10 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 30 - 3 Honda
Full Results

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Switzerland - MX2

March 29, 2026
Frauenfeld - Gachnang
Gachnang, Switzerland Switzerland
Rider Motos Bike
1 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 1 - 3 KTM
2 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 4 - 1 Triumph
3 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 2 Husqvarna
4 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 2 - 7 KTM
5 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 5 - 4 Honda
6 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 6 - 6 Yamaha
7 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 7 - 9 Yamaha
8 Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 10 - 11 Kawasaki
9 Jens Walvoort Jens Walvoort The Netherlands 12 - 10 KTM
10 Cas Valk Cas Valk The Netherlands 11 - 12 TM
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 136
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 129
3Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 124
4Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 117
5Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 116
6Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 113
7Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 84
8Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 83
9Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 73
10Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 63
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 149
2Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 127
3Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 124
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 121
5Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 121
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 105
7Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 98
8Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 90
9Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 88
10Jens Walvoort Jens Walvoort The Netherlands 60
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Round 4 (of 13) - Camp Coker Bullet GNCC - Society Hill, South Carolina

GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - Overall Race

March 28, 2026
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:06:04.970 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:07:56.530 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:08:47.212 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
4 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:09:36.210 Sterling, IL United States Beta
5 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 03:09:47.659 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
6 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:09:50.610 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
7 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:10:10.654 Australia Australia Honda
8 Josh Strang Josh Strang 03:11:04.210 Inverell, Australia Australia Beta
9 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:11:28.578 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
10 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 03:11:33.100 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC2 Pro Race

March 28, 2026
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:10:10.654 Australia Australia Honda
2 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:11:28.578 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
3 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:13:20.772 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
4 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:14:08.077 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
5 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:14:52.290 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
6 Gavin Simon Gavin Simon 03:19:41.139 Bennington, VT United States Husqvarna
7 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 03:22:36.454 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
8 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 03:29:38.014 Parkersburg, WV United States Honda
9 Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris 03:10:31.440 Sugar Valley, GA United States Honda
10 Philippe Dagenais Philippe Dagenais 01:13:18.459 St-colomban Triumph
Full Results
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - WXC Race

March 28, 2026
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 01:54:37.895 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
2 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 01:56:40.420 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:57:45.180 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 02:06:57.254 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
5 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets 02:08:01.717 Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
6 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:08:12.839 Millville, NJ United States KTM
7 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:12:08.739 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
8 Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott 02:15:34.258 Lascassas, TN United States Kawasaki
9 Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen 01:55:38.299 Columbus, OH United States Triumph
10 Addison Harris Addison Harris 00:34:12.975 Smithfield, RI United States KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 84
2Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 71
3Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 66
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 57
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 56
6Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 55
7Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 48
8Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 47
9Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 42
10Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 40
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 89
2Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 81
4Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 75
5Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 69
6Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 55
7Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 40
8Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
9Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 36
10Philippe Chaine Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 31
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 106
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 97
3Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 84
4Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 66
5Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 64
6Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 60
7Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 46
8Shelby Turner Shelby Turner Barons, AB Canada 32
9Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland Zanesville, OH United States 29
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 26
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

2026 US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 3 (of 7)

Championship Standings

SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 4 (of 7)

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles

Read Now
May 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted