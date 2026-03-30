Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 11 (of 17) - Detroit SX in Detroit, Michigan
Supercross
Detroit - 250SX East Main EventMarch 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:08.515
|52.307
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|16:20.711
|12.196
|52.770
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|16:34.025
|13.315
|53.621
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|4
|Coty Schock
|16:47.347
|13.323
|53.842
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Henry Miller
|16:50.242
|2.895
|54.897
|Rochester, MN
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|Daxton Bennick
|16:52.664
|2.423
|54.519
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|7
|Nick Romano
|16:57.140
|4.476
|55.003
|Bayside, NY
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Kyle Peters
|16:09.136
|1 Lap
|55.921
|Greensboro, NC
|Kawasaki KX250F
|9
|Derek Kelley
|16:09.742
|0.607
|55.100
|Riverside, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Luke Neese
|16:16.394
|6.652
|55.970
|Jamestown, NC
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross
Detroit - 450SX Main EventMarch 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|21:33.714
|52.401
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:41.510
|7.797
|52.420
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:44.974
|3.464
|53.179
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Cooper
|21:49.800
|4.825
|52.725
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|21:50.848
|1.049
|53.093
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|6
|Cooper Webb
|21:51.980
|1.131
|52.572
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|22:10.332
|18.353
|53.605
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|8
|Justin Hill
|22:13.872
|3.541
|54.295
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|22:17.386
|3.515
|54.427
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|22:22.955
|5.569
|54.710
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|114
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|105
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|100
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|87
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|77
|6
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|63
|7
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|57
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|51
|9
|
Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|40
|10
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|39
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|229
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|225
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|215
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|203
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|176
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|144
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|138
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|127
|9
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|113
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|109
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 3 (of 19) - MXGP of Switzerland in Switzerland
MXGP
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|1 - 6
|Honda
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|2 - 7
|Yamaha
|3
|Tim Gajser
|9 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Kay de Wolf
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Romain Febvre
|4 - 5
|Kawasaki
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|3 - 10
|Honda
|7
|Alberto Forato
|6 - 9
|Fantic
|8
|Lucas Coenen
|- 1
|KTM
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|10 - 8
|Ducati
|10
|Jeffrey Herlings
|30 - 3
|Honda
MX2
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|1 - 3
|KTM
|2
|Guillem Farres
|4 - 1
|Triumph
|3
|Liam Everts
|3 - 2
|Husqvarna
|4
|Sacha Coenen
|2 - 7
|KTM
|5
|Valerio Lata
|5 - 4
|Honda
|6
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|6 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|7 - 9
|Yamaha
|8
|Kay Karssemakers
|10 - 11
|Kawasaki
|9
|Jens Walvoort
|12 - 10
|KTM
|10
|Cas Valk
|11 - 12
|TM
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|136
|2
|Tom Vialle
|129
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|124
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|117
|5
|Tim Gajser
|116
|6
|Romain Febvre
|113
|7
|Andrea Adamo
|84
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|83
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|73
|10
|Kay de Wolf
|63
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|149
|2
|Guillem Farres
|127
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|124
|4
|Liam Everts
|121
|5
|Camden McLellan
|121
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|105
|7
|Mathis Valin
|98
|8
|Valerio Lata
|90
|9
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|88
|10
|Jens Walvoort
|60
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Round 4 (of 13) - Camp Coker Bullet GNCC - Society Hill, South Carolina
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|03:06:04.970
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:07:56.530
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Ben Kelley
|03:08:47.212
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|03:09:36.210
|Sterling, IL
|Beta
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:09:47.659
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|6
|Craig Delong
|03:09:50.610
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|7
|Angus Riordan
|03:10:10.654
|Australia
|Honda
|8
|Josh Strang
|03:11:04.210
|Inverell, Australia
|Beta
|9
|Jhak Walker
|03:11:28.578
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|03:11:33.100
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|03:10:10.654
|Australia
|Honda
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:11:28.578
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Jason T Tino
|03:13:20.772
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|4
|Brody Johnson
|03:14:08.077
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:14:52.290
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|6
|Gavin Simon
|03:19:41.139
|Bennington, VT
|Husqvarna
|7
|Toby D Cleveland
|03:22:36.454
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|8
|Jason C Lipscomb
|03:29:38.014
|Parkersburg, WV
|Honda
|9
|Christopher T Parris
|03:10:31.440
|Sugar Valley, GA
|Honda
|10
|Philippe Dagenais
|01:13:18.459
|St-colomban
|Triumph
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|01:54:37.895
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|2
|Tayla Jones
|01:56:40.420
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|3
|Korie Steede
|01:57:45.180
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:06:57.254
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|02:08:01.717
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha
|6
|Carly Lee
|02:08:12.839
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|7
|Brandy Richards
|02:12:08.739
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|8
|Addison J Elliott
|02:15:34.258
|Lascassas, TN
|Kawasaki
|9
|Elizabeth A Allen
|01:55:38.299
|Columbus, OH
|Triumph
|10
|Addison Harris
|00:34:12.975
|Smithfield, RI
|KTM
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|84
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|71
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|66
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|57
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|56
|6
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|55
|7
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|48
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|47
|9
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|42
|10
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|40
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|89
|2
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|81
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|75
|5
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|69
|6
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|55
|7
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|40
|8
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
|9
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|36
|10
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|31
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|106
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|97
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|84
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|66
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|64
|6
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|60
|7
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|46
|8
|Shelby Turner
|Barons, AB
|32
|9
|Ellie L Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|29
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|26
Other Championship Standings
2026 US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 3 (of 7)
Championship Standings
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 7)
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles