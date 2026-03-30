MXGP of Switzerland: Chain Drama, Tom Vialle Lands First Career MXGP Overall Win

MX2

The established mud master did what was expected of him in the morning Warm-Up, as Liam Everts topped the timings, three-tenths ahead of last year’s GP winner Simon Längenfelder. Triumph Factory Racing Team’s incoming red plate holder Camden McLellan was third in the session.

Flying to his first Fox Holeshot Award of the season was the sole Kawasaki Racing Team MX2 pilot Mathis Valin, and while he crashed from a similar position early in the Qualifying Race, this time he steered the bike clear of issues and into a healthy early lead from second-placed Karlis Reisulis on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 machine, with Guillem Farres third and Längenfelder getting around the Maddii Racing Honda of Maxime Grau for for fourth!

Honda HRC Petronas rider Valerio Lata, Everts, and Qualifying race master Sacha Coenen also got past Grau, although the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ace was lucky to escape an off-track excursion that prevented him moving up from seventh. Meanwhile, McLellan had suffered a mid-pack start and was only in 17th at the end of the first full lap.

It took a few laps for the top men to get to grips with the track before they really started to make moves, and it began with Farres and Längenfelder getting around Karlis Reisulis for second and third on laps seven and eight. Then suddenly they were in the first two positions as Valin became the first to suffer the sort of chain derailment that was to affect the MXGP race to come! The Frenchman was distraught as his clear lead, and whole race, was completely lost in a clunk of metal from the rear of his machine.

Things took a further turn for the bizarre two laps later, as Farres, under pressure for the lead from the reigning Champ, clipped a lapped rider’s arm coming into a left-hander and hit the ground! Längenfelder gratefully accepted the lead and the third race win of his season, with Coenen and Everts also moving up at the expense of the Spaniard, who finished fourth ahead of Lata and Karlis Reisulis.

Janis Reisulis finished directly behind his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 teammate and brother, just ahead of the race-long charge from McLellan in eighth, with Grau and the Dixon Racing Kawasaki of Kay Karssemakers completing the top ten. Längenfelder had retaken the series lead, eight ahead of McLellan heading into the second race.

A fired-up Farres took his first ever Fox Holeshot Award to start race two, and still nobody in the class has taken a second such prize this season! His Factory Triumph teammate was in the pack again, but worse was to come as the South African hit the ground hard at the end of the wave section on lap two, crashing out of ninth and only able to get up very slowly afterwards. Camden is thankfully not seriously injured and will fight towards reclaiming the red plate at one of his favourite tracks in round four.

Everts nearly passed Farres immediately but was unable to make a move stick, with Karlis Reisulis again amongst the leaders in third. Coenen was hassling Längenfelder for fourth, but hit the #1 KTM’s rear wheel in a right-hander and crashed down to eighth at the end of lap four!

Old EMX250 rivals Lata and Valin took fifth and sixth as a result, while Julius Mikula was having a great ride for Osička KTM in seventh. With overtaking difficult on the drying circuit, Everts simply could not budge Farres from the lead, and the Spaniard was in GP-winning position until Längenfelder was able to get around Karlis Reisulis with a sweeping outside pass before the Pit Lane straight! Lata and Valin both demoted the Latvian to sixth on lap 16 of 19, and that’s where they all stayed, as Coenen took seventh from Mikula, the Czech rider matching his best ever race result with eighth position. Janis Reisulis was again ninth, this time ahead of the SB Racing KTM of Jens Walvoort.

With the mixed results, Cas Valk took tenth overall with 11-12 finishes, behind fellow Dutchmen Walvoort ninth and Karssemakers eighth, the Kawasaki man matching the best GP result of his career! Karlis finished ahead of his brother for the first time this year as they finished sixth and seventh on the day. Lata took fifth with Sacha Coenen just off the podium in fourth.

Everts hounded Farres to the very end, especially as he was signalled that a pass would have given the Belgian the overall victory! He came up just three-tenths of a second short, as the Spaniard held on to take his second race victory of the year and second overall in both the GP and in the Championship standings!

The reigning Champion, however, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on the Friday before the GP, takes back the series red plate with a substantial 22-point lead over the Triumph rider, who turns 23 next Tuesday! Coenen and McLellan are close behind, and with the next round in the deep sand of Sardegna, they will feel confident of catching those points up, so this series has many competitive rounds to come!

We return after a weekend off for Easter to take on the rollers of Riola Sardo, so be sure to join us for round four of the electrifying 2026 MXGP World Championships!

Simon Längenfelder: “It was not a bad weekend overall. In the first race I was a bit lucky with the situation with a backmarker, but the backmarkers were quite tricky all weekend. The track itself was not easy, but I felt quite balanced and I enjoyed it. The key for me was to stay on the bike, because there were a lot of mistakes and even issues with chains coming off in the ruts. I was going through that section every lap quite deep, so I’m happy everything stayed together. It’s nice to have the red plate again, it feels good, but it’s still early in the season and we have many GPs coming up.”

Guillem Farres: “It feels really nice to bounce back like this. I was quite frustrated after what happened last week, but that’s part of the sport. Overall it was a good weekend. Yesterday I made a mistake in qualifying and could only get up to seventh, and the first race today was also a bit unfortunate, but we turned it around in the second one, which was great. This year we’ve improved the bike and changed our approach a bit. I feel like I’ve matured, also off the bike, and that’s helping me. I’m looking forward to Sardinia, it will be a new track for me, but we’ve been strong in the sand, so I’m excited for that.”