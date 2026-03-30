Bad luck and inconsistency has been the theme for the major title contenders in the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series this year, but Grant Davis is doing what he can to get back in the mix. The XC1 pro class rookie—who narrowly missed taking last year’s overall championship while riding a 250 in the XC2 class—claimed a dominant win over the weekend at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in South Carolina. Davis finished out of the top twenty twice this year in four races due to bike issues, but he has the speed to get back into it. A switch from 350 to 450 might have helped.

“Yeah, I’ve been on this 450 for a week now and I’m happy with it,” said Davis. “I’ve been under the weather with allergies lately, been coughing and struggling with it, but I’ve been happy with my riding. I got out front with Jordan [Ashburn] and was just figuring out the track. Then I dropped the hammer for about a lap, got into the lead, and then I kept getting pit boards saying I was pulling [a bigger and bigger lead]. I was like, 'I don’t know how I’m pulling right now because I feel like I’m just riding around.' To keep pulling when you feel like you’re riding at 70 percent all day, I’m really happy with my riding. I’m pumped, I needed to get that bad juju off my back. Next race, I’m ready to come out swinging on this 450 and make up some more points.”

Davis is on the comeback trial in points after mechanical issues cost him earlier in the year. AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper came through for his second-straight second place finish, also happy to score points after losing some when his bike drowned in a water hole in Florida.