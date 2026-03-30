We got the post-race “Podcast Notes” email from the SMX Media team (PR for the series) after Saturday night’s Detroit SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The notes included several incidents reviewed that both resulted in penalties and did NOT result in penalties.

As you will see below, there are several on-track incidents noted both in qualifying and the night show. This does not include the failed sound test penalties, of which there were a bunch Saturday.

The big penalties: Vince Friese gets his second aggressive racing penalty of the season after taking out Shane McElrath early in the 450SX main event. Freise is penalized ten championship points, three license points plus a fine.

The other big note from the 450SX main event: Colt Nichols, Garrett Marchbanks, and Kevin Moranz were all three penalized five championship points plus two purse positions for jumping a red cross light violation in track section 15 (triple).

The incidents that did NOT receive a penalty:

450SX main event: Cooper Webb’s takeout on Jorge Prado

250SX main event: Devin Simonson’s wild ride off the triple that sent him into two lanes (which he rejoined the track appropriately and was therefore not penalized).

I believe this takes Friese's total to seven points on his license. Per the rulebook, if he gets three more, he is automatically last gate pick the following race.