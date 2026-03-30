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Detroit SX Penalties: Friese Gets Second Aggressive Racing Penalty; Nichols, Marchbanks, and Moranz Jumped on Red Cross Flag

March 30, 2026, 4:05pm
Detroit SX Penalties: Friese Gets Second Aggressive Racing Penalty; Nichols, Marchbanks, and Moranz Jumped on Red Cross Flag
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

We got the post-race “Podcast Notes” email from the SMX Media team (PR for the series) after Saturday night’s Detroit SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The notes included several incidents reviewed that both resulted in penalties and did NOT result in penalties.

As you will see below, there are several on-track incidents noted both in qualifying and the night show. This does not include the failed sound test penalties, of which there were a bunch Saturday.

The big penalties: Vince Friese gets his second aggressive racing penalty of the season after taking out Shane McElrath early in the 450SX main event. Freise is penalized ten championship points, three license points plus a fine.

The other big note from the 450SX main event: Colt Nichols, Garrett Marchbanks, and Kevin Moranz were all three penalized five championship points plus two purse positions for jumping a red cross light violation in track section 15 (triple).

The incidents that did NOT receive a penalty:

450SX main event: Cooper Webb’s takeout on Jorge Prado

250SX main event: Devin Simonson’s wild ride off the triple that sent him into two lanes (which he rejoined the track appropriately and was therefore not penalized).

I believe this takes Friese's total to seven points on his license. Per the rulebook, if he gets three more, he is automatically last gate pick the following race.

The entire post-race penalty report has not been posted yet but we will provide an update once the full penalty report is released. Again, a good amount of failed sound tests on Saturday that will show up on the full post-race penalty report.

Below is the full Detroit SX reviewed incidents.
Note: Bolding by SMX Media, not Racer X.  

Race Direction (RD) Review – Detroit, MI – March 28, 2026

Reviews Resulting in Penalties

  • 450 Group B Qualifying 1- Rider #824 (Stephenson) received two penalties and lost his top two fast laps.  One for jumping on the Red Cross and the other for failing post-qual sound check.  
  • 250 Group C Qualifying 2– Rider #573 (Blackmer) was penalized for stopping on track during qualifying.  Loss of fastest lap.  
  • 450 Group A Qualifying 2– Rider #96 (Lawrence) was penalized for stopping on track during qualifying.  Loss of fastest lap.  
  • 450 Group A Qualifying 2 –Rider #719 was penalized for jumping on Red Lights at Finish line.  Loss of fastest lap.  
  • 250 Heat 1 –Red Cross Violation during crash in section 4 of racetrack involving #101 (Clout) – which is a 2-position penalty.  Both #87 (Hand) and #91 (Clark) will lose 2 positions.  Resulted in rider #87 (Hand) moving from 8thto 10th, out of qualifying position and into to the LCQ.  
  • 450 Main – Red Cross (Light) violation on three riders in track section 15 (triple).  Rider #s 45 (Nichols), 36 (Marchbanks), and 78 (Moranz).  All three riders are penalized 5 championship points, plus two purse positions.  
  • 450 Main – Rider #719 (Friese) received an aggressive riding penalty, which is his second this year, penalty is 10 championship points, 3 license points plus a fine.  

Reviews Resulting in No Penalty

  • 450 Heat 2 – RD reviewed #719 (Friese) for track cut in track section 9.  No penalty assessed.
  • 250 Main– RD reviewed rider #89 (Simonson) for track cut near triple in track section 15.  Rider crossed lanes and looped back onto track.  No penalty assessed.  
  • 250 Main – RD reviewed potential blue flag violation during last lap with leader and rider #77 (Kelly).  No penalty assessed.  
  • 450 Main – RD reviewed crash between riders #1 (Webb) and #26 (Prado).  No penalty assessed for this race incident.

Race Stoppages / Medical

  • None

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