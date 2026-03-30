Camden McLellan After Switzerland Crash and DNF: “Thankfully, nothing is broken”

The fourth-round MXGP of Switzerland brought quite a dramatic day in the FIM Motocross World Championship. Read our full recap if you missed it

Coming off his first career MX2 overall win (and Triumph’s first MX2 overall win), championship leader Camden McLellan crashed out of the second moto, going 8-28 for 13th overall. He said in the team’s post-race he did not break any bones in the crash. Simon Längenfelder, the 2025 MX2 Champion, took his second overall win of the season and now has a 22-point lead over McLellan’s Triumph teammate Guillem Farres in the championship. McLellan is bumped to fifth in the standings.

McLellan said in Triumph’s post-race release: