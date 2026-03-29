Forget looking to the past for the golden age of supercross, we're in it right now! This season just continues to get wilder and wilder, and Detroit delivered yet another crazy night. To help us better understand the madness of the Motor City, we sent our burning questions to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

The whoops in Detroit were tricky, but some riders seemed to be able to sail through them. What was tough about these whoops, and what set the elites apart?

They were difficult for all, some were just able to mask that difficulty. Even those who were getting through them well had their moments. I saw Cole Davies get out of sorts more than once and he was the best of the 250s. I think everyone was thankful to not have to make another run through them once their main event ended.

Speaking of the whoops, we know Cole Davies is very good in them. But that’s not his only strong point. What strength does he have that we’re all missing because of his blinding whoop speed?

I actually think the whoops are his biggest strength and by a long shot. He is very good in all areas, but he doesn’t stand out compared to the likes of Seth Hammaker or Jo Shimoda on the rest of the track. I think they are all very comparable on the rest of the racetrack but the whoops are not even close. If the whoops are difficult at any round the rest of the way, everyone else is going to have a real challenge on their hands to offset Davies’ edge there.