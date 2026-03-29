After missing two consecutive rounds, Dylan Ferrandis made his return to racing and landed a season-best and new Ducati-best at the Detroit Supercross.

The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team rider suffered a thumb injury at the Daytona SX, then missed the Indianapolis round and the Birmingham round after the break after testing his thumb and not feeling enough strength to race safely.

Ferrandis had finished of 9-9-11-10-9-9-10-22 in his eight main event starts before today, where he finished seventh in a strong ride.

He said the following in the team's post-race release:

“I am happy for the team and all the sponsors, TLD, Red Bull Ducati, and everybody on the team, so that feels good. I got a good start, but I was lacking a little bit of pace for sure. I can do better than what I did tonight, but I need to get back into that racing mode a little more. Overall, I think it’s the best I could have done today with a 7th. I showed that during my time off, I didn’t just chill, I was pushing and training. So I’m happy about that and happy for the team.”

Team manager Josh Wisenor said that Ferrandis’ strong showing in the Daytona SX (before his crash and DNF) was due to the team getting the Akrapovič header pipe. Wisenor confirmed it made a significant difference in the bike’s performance. With Ferrandis healthy and back racing again on an improved machine—again, just nine 450SX main events under its belt—can he keep making progress each weekend?

Detroit Results