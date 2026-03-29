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Dylan Ferrandis: “I showed that during my time off, I didn’t just chill, I was pushing and training”

March 29, 2026, 3:10am
Dylan Ferrandis: “I showed that during my time off, I didn’t just chill, I was pushing and training”
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

After missing two consecutive rounds, Dylan Ferrandis made his return to racing and landed a season-best and new Ducati-best at the Detroit Supercross. 

The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team rider suffered a thumb injury at the Daytona SX, then missed the Indianapolis round and the Birmingham round after the break after testing his thumb and not feeling enough strength to race safely.

Ferrandis had finished of 9-9-11-10-9-9-10-22 in his eight main event starts before today, where he finished seventh in a strong ride.

He said the following in the team's post-race release:

“I am happy for the team and all the sponsors, TLD, Red Bull Ducati, and everybody on the team, so that feels good. I got a good start, but I was lacking a little bit of pace for sure. I can do better than what I did tonight, but I need to get back into that racing mode a little more. Overall, I think it’s the best I could have done today with a 7th. I showed that during my time off, I didn’t just chill, I was pushing and training. So I’m happy about that and happy for the team.”

Team manager Josh Wisenor said that Ferrandis’ strong showing in the Daytona SX (before his crash and DNF) was due to the team getting the Akrapovič header pipe. Wisenor confirmed it made a significant difference in the bike’s performance. With Ferrandis healthy and back racing again on an improved machine—again, just nine 450SX main events under its belt—can he keep making progress each weekend?

Detroit Results

Supercross

Detroit - 450SX Main Event

March 28, 2026
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:33.714 52.401 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:41.510 7.797 52.420 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:44.974 3.464 53.179 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:49.800 4.825 52.725 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:50.848 1.049 53.093 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
6 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:51.980 1.131 52.572 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 22:10.332 18.353 53.605 Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
8 Justin Hill Justin Hill 22:13.872 3.541 54.295 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 22:17.386 3.515 54.427 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
10 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 22:22.955 5.569 54.710 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
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