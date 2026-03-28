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Live Written Updates and Results From Detroit Supercross

Live Written Updates and Results From Detroit Supercross

March 28, 2026, 12:00pm
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. 

Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

Good morning race fans. Our 11th round of 450SX brings us to Detroit and, man, it's so cold in the D! The temperature will be a high of 44° Fahrenheit today, but we can expect some great racing inside Ford Field tonight! The home of the Detroit Lions National Football League team will host today's action in our second to last domed venue SX for the 17-round championship.

Unfortunately, in terms of the 250SX Championship, we are down a championship contender as Pierce Brown is out for the immediate future with a collarbone and wrist injury from his crash at the Birmingham SX East/West Showdown main event. Cole Davies enters in the championship lead with Seth Hammaker and Jo Shimoda close behind. Daxton Bennick is fifth behind injured and out Brown, but there are other riders in this deep field that will be competing for top five finishes. In other 250SX injury news, Jalek Swoll is out indefinitely with a torn Achilles tendon (his previous two Achilles injuries was his left leg, this one is his right leg). That is three Achilles tendon injuries since January 2025, which is just downright brutal. Cullin Park is also out with a shoulder injury. On the flip side, Gavin Towers is making his return after an Indianapolis SX injury and Casey Cochran is making his season debut following his pre-season collarbone injury about a month ago.

Read our full injury report for more updates.

In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence continues his hot streak with a slight gap (nine points) over Eli Tomac. Ken Roczen has also been damn good lately, despite only one win on the season. Could he strike tonight? Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis are both returning from injuries, which is great for race fans. Aaron Plessinger, however, is out with injuries from last weekend's Birmingham SX crash. How much of an impact with Sexton have in his return today?

Chase Sexton is back in action this weekend.
Chase Sexton is back in action this weekend. Align Media

Take a look at the track via an Insta360 POV video courtesy of Luke Neese.

And here is today’s race day schedule, plus the broadcast schedule.

2026 Detroit SX schedule
2026 Detroit SX schedule SupercrossLIVE
  • Supercross

    Detroit

     KTM Junior SX
    Live Now
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 28 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 28 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 28 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 28 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 28 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Detroit Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Track walk is completed, as well as a great message from SMX chaplain Jake Venada. Bikes will be on track soon!

  • Dylan Ferrandis
    Dylan Ferrandis Mitch Kendra
  • Casey Cochran
    Casey Cochran Mitch Kendra
  • Shane McElrath
    Shane McElrath Mitch Kendra
Ford Field!
Ford Field! Mitch Kendra
  • Whoops
    Whoops Mitch Kendra
  • Daytona style
    Daytona style "carrot" jumps are in the first rhythm section here in Detroit. Mitch Kendra

Seth Hammaker Note

Seth Hammaker is looking to better average of 19th between his first two 250SX races in Ford Field! After a fourth at the 250SX East season opener, he has three straight podium finishes. Can Hammaker turn his Detroit luck around today? 

First Qualifying Sessions

250SX

DBD KTM teammates Marcus Phelps and Jace Kessler were going back and forth for P1 in the 250SX Group C first session before Hamden Hudson topped the board.

In 250SX GROUP B, Nick Romano and John Short led the field around the track but it was Evan Ferry who topped the board. A good bit of fast guys in this one with Gavin Towers leading the field on the results page initially, plus Casey Cochran was in this session in his season debut.

Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hamden Hudson Hamden Hudson 12:51.152 55.543 Danville, VA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Marcus Phelps Marcus Phelps 12:27.546 0.049 55.592 Cairo, GA United States KTM 250 SX-F
3 Jace Kessler Jace Kessler 12:54.276 0.153 55.745 Eagle, MI United States KTM 250 SX-F
4 Hayes Edwards Hayes Edwards 12:30.424 2.648 58.393 Montgomery, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Gage Stine Gage Stine 12:44.479 0.013 58.405 Woodsboro, MD United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Evan Ferry Evan Ferry 12:05.641 54.700 Largo, FL United States Honda CRF250R
2 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers 12:32.082 0.231 54.930 Venetia, PA United States Honda CRF250R
3 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran 12:03.919 0.030 54.959 Portsmouth, VA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 CJ Benard CJ Benard 12:15.912 0.855 55.814 Peoria, AZ United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Nick Romano Nick Romano 12:57.972 0.026 55.840 Bayside, NY United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 12:09.562 52.151 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 12:07.707 0.279 52.429 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney 11:39.042 1.190 53.619 Des Moines, IA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 12:31.854 0.176 53.795 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 12:42.875 0.528 54.323 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results




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