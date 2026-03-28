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Cade Clason on Birmingham SX Return: "I had a controversial main event with Cole Thompson"

March 28, 2026, 11:00am
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

On Friday during press day at the Detroit SX, we caught up with Cade Clason. Clason had made his return to racing the week before at the Birmingham SX. He explained returning from injury, his riding, his "controversial main event with Cole Thompson" from last weekend, listening to Eminem on the drive home, the upcoming Cleveland SX (his hometown race), and more!

Film/edit: Mitch Kendra 

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