10 Things to Watch at Detroit SX

The Gap
Before Birmingham, Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence had gone back and forth in points, with Lawrence’s lead fluctuating between four points and one point. Well, after Birmingham, where Lawrence won and Tomac took third, Lawrence now leads Tomac by nine points. That is a significant margin, which will likely take Tomac multiple races to erase, if he’s able to. If Lawrence stacks more points in Detroit, Tomac’s chances of winning this title will diminish significantly. Whatever happens this weekend could have major championship implications! -Aaron Hansel
Lethal Opener
Ken Roczen has always been superhuman on the opening laps of a race, and that lethal ability hasn’t gone anywhere in 2026. If anything, Roczen’s early-race blade seems even sharper this year! He’s used it to get on the podium multiple times this season, and it helped him secure a win in Glendale. And after taking second place in Birmingham, he’s now third in points, 22 back of Tomac in second. If Roczen holeshots in Detroit, can he take his second win of the season? -Hansel
Invincible
Cole Davies just might be unstoppable right now. He looks tremendous on his motorcycle, and even though he didn’t win in Birmingham, he still won in Birmingham! That’s right, Davies inherited the win after Haiden Deegan was penalized due to switching lines as he was entering the split lane section last Saturday. Hey, when the cards fall your way, you play them! And if Davies wins again in Detroit, it’ll technically be three in a row! -Hansel
- Supercross
DetroitKTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 28
Most Improved
Lately ClubMX Yamaha has shown an ability to help riders find their footing and really boost their performance. That’s been on display with Devin Simonson as of late. Simonson was inside the top ten in the first three 250SX East Division races, and in Birmingham he ran top five in his heat race for a few laps and secured 11th in the East/West Showdown. He was even in the running for the overall podium at one point in the third race of the Indianapolis SX! Simonson has clearly improved in 2026. Can he put it in the top five in Detroit? -Hansel
Rerack
Both Justin Bogle and Nick Romano were back on the gate in Birmingham. For Romano it was the first time he’d raced AMA Supercross since racing just one supercross race in 2025, and for Bogle it was the first time in almost four years. When it was all over Bogle took 18th in the 450SX Class and Romano notched 18th in the 250SX Class. Now that they’ve knocked the rust off, we’ll see if they can climb the ladder a bit in Detroit. -Hansel
Climbing to Zero
Evan Ferry found himself in a bit of hot water after taking out Pierce Brown in his heat race when he was reprimanded by the AMA. Ferry received an aggressive riding penalty and was fined, penalized two license points, and was penalized five championship points. But since Ferry only had three total championship points, he’s now at negative two in the standings! Can Ferry at least get back to zero in Detroit? -Hansel
Dylan's Back
Finally, some good news for Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati! After spraining his thumb in Daytona and missing the next two races due to insufficient grip strength, Dylan Ferrandis will be back on the gate in Detroit. Before DNF'ing Daytona, Ferrandis had been remarkably consistent, going 9-9-11-10-9-9-10 in the first seven races of the year. Will Ferrandis slot right back in where he's been all season? -Hansel
Put It Altogether
With Cole Davies being the benefactor of the Deegan penalty, Seth Hammaker is the one who went from losing two points to Davies to losing five. Seth started the day in Birmingham as the fastest qualifier in both East and West. But then in the main event he started third and faded as far back as fifth before coming on strong at the end, to pass Jo Shimoda right before the finish. Seth has the speed, and he has the staying power, but he is going to have to put it all together in the main in Detroit to top Davies. -Sarah Whitmore
Mookie
After a horrific crash at A1 where Malcolm Stewart broke his scapula, he has continued to race through the pain. Looks as he is finally healing up as he logged his season’s best finish of fifth in Birmingham. The track in Detroit has been known to get challenging, now that his strength is returning, how will he fare? -Whitmore
The Rookies
Birmingham was a solid night for 450 rookies Jordon Smith and Garrett Marchbanks as they both finished inside the top 10 (Marchbanks actually finished ahead of Smith but got docked for the same move as Deegan). This was Smith’s first time in the top ten in his fourth 450SX start, will the two start making this a weekly thing? -Whitmore