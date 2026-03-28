10 Things to Watch at Detroit SX

Most Improved

Lately ClubMX Yamaha has shown an ability to help riders find their footing and really boost their performance. That’s been on display with Devin Simonson as of late. Simonson was inside the top ten in the first three 250SX East Division races, and in Birmingham he ran top five in his heat race for a few laps and secured 11th in the East/West Showdown. He was even in the running for the overall podium at one point in the third race of the Indianapolis SX! Simonson has clearly improved in 2026. Can he put it in the top five in Detroit? -Hansel

Rerack

Both Justin Bogle and Nick Romano were back on the gate in Birmingham. For Romano it was the first time he’d raced AMA Supercross since racing just one supercross race in 2025, and for Bogle it was the first time in almost four years. When it was all over Bogle took 18th in the 450SX Class and Romano notched 18th in the 250SX Class. Now that they’ve knocked the rust off, we’ll see if they can climb the ladder a bit in Detroit. -Hansel

Climbing to Zero

Evan Ferry found himself in a bit of hot water after taking out Pierce Brown in his heat race when he was reprimanded by the AMA. Ferry received an aggressive riding penalty and was fined, penalized two license points, and was penalized five championship points. But since Ferry only had three total championship points, he’s now at negative two in the standings! Can Ferry at least get back to zero in Detroit? -Hansel

Dylan's Back

Finally, some good news for Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati! After spraining his thumb in Daytona and missing the next two races due to insufficient grip strength, Dylan Ferrandis will be back on the gate in Detroit. Before DNF'ing Daytona, Ferrandis had been remarkably consistent, going 9-9-11-10-9-9-10 in the first seven races of the year. Will Ferrandis slot right back in where he's been all season? -Hansel