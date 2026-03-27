Video: Detroit Supercross Preview and Injury Report
March 27, 2026, 1:30pm
Note: Aaron Plessinger was announced as OUT late Thursday night, after this video was completed. Read the full update on Plessinger.
Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for round 11 of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at in Detroit, Michigan. Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.
- Supercross
DetroitKTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 28