Valentin Guillod Update: Fractured Scapula (Shoulder) Out, Re-Evaluated Ahead of Nashville SX

The following press release is from Gizmo Racing Yamaha:

Valentin Guillod Update

Titusville, FL — Gizmo Racing Yamaha regrets to announce that Valentin Guillod will be sidelined following injuries sustained during the second Main Event at the Indy Triple Crown.

After the incident, Valentin reported pain in his shoulder and upper back. Initial X-rays showed no signs of a fracture, allowing him to take advantage of the break in the schedule to rest and recover. He made a determined return to competition in Birmingham, Alabama, pushing through discomfort to continue his rookie campaign.

However, after experiencing continued pain and soreness, Valentin underwent further medical evaluation this week. Additional scans have confirmed a fracture to his scapula. As a result, he will miss at least the next two rounds of the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship. Valentin will be re-evaluated ahead of the Nashville event to monitor healing progress and determine his readiness to return to racing.

Despite the setback, Valentin has shown promising flashes in his rookie season, highlighted by a strong 14th-place finish in Daytona. While this injury marks a challenging moment, he remains focused on recovery and is committed to returning healthy to finish the season on a high note.

The entire Gizmo Racing Yamaha team stands behind Valentin and looks forward to welcoming him back at full strength. Further updates will be provided as they become available.