They considered crossing over after the first UFO marker in the middle of the track, which signaled the start of the split lane section, as effectively cutting the track, despite him gaining no time. He saw ClubMX Yamaha rider Max Vohland ahead in the outer lane and made a split-second decision to go inside.

Needless to say, Haiden was outraged at the decision, as was his father Brian and their entire team, even though the win remained with the team, courtesy of Davies. He argued his case with the officials, but they would not budge. He asked them to fine him instead of penalizing him, as he wants to move up in the record books as his 250 career winds down. Again, the answer was no. To Deegan's credit, he remained composed, even though the penalty likely cost him at least $100,000 in bonus money. He made some of that back with a merch drop on shopdeegan38.com, releasing a "6 for 6" shirt for $38, which he announced with a video of him burning a piece of notebook paper that had 6 for 6 scratched out on it. He did something similar last year when arrested for "stunt driving" in his Audi A8, selling a ton of T-shirts featuring his mugshot. As our own Jason Weigandt joked on Haiden's post, "When life gives you lemons, make headlines."

Deegan wasn't the only rider penalized for crossing lanes; 450 riders Garrett Marchbanks and Cole Thompson also lost a position each, but neither was near the podium, let alone winning. (Earlier in the race, Phoenix Racing Honda's Evan Ferry received a five-point championship penalty for taking out Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Pierce Brown on the last lap of their 250 heat race, but that's a different conversation.)

I will throw this out here: In my personal opinion, split lanes can be interesting but are also too gimmicky and problematic for what they usually add to the racing. And how can you "cut the track" when you're smack-dab in the middle of it? If we’re going to keep having split lanes, it might be better to mark them and separate them better than an UFO marker…

The bigger concern many have with the decision is that it's the third time this season we've seen a questionable or inconsistent interpretation of the rules affecting a race outcome; the red lead-in lights/caution flags double debacle in Arlington were the first two.

Another issue with this penalty is the lack of mention of split lane protocol or penalties in the current AMA Supercross rulebook. Riders were apparently informed at the riders meeting that morning and reminded in staging that crossing lanes would be considered a track cut. While there's no denying that Deegan crossed the lanes in Birmingham, the penalty he received—losing a race win and all that money—was excessive (again, in my personal opinion). I felt the same way at last summer's Ironman National when Jett Lawrence was docked a lap for "fouling" the starting gate.

Earlier today I learned that Ezra Lusk, the former professional racer who has been working with the AMA, had decided to step away from the job. I don’t know if it had anything to do with what happened in Birmingham, nor have I spoken to anyone, but I don’t think this recent run of confusion is not any one person or official’s fault, let alone Ezra’s. The sport collectively needs consistency across the board in rules, in flagging issues, in common sense penalties, track design, sound testing, and more.

Wait, just got an email from Matthes…