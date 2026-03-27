The 11th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, March 28, as Ford Field hosts the Detroit Supercross. This will be round 11 for the 450SX championship and round five for the 250SX East Division championship.

Check out how to watch the Detroit SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Detroit for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the Detroit SX: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Detroit also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round three MXGP of Switzerland. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the delayed broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

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Monster Energy AMA Supercross