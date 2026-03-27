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How to Watch: Detroit SX, Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, and MXGP of Switzerland TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Detroit SX, Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, and MXGP of Switzerland TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

March 27, 2026, 6:00am
Gachnang, Switzerland MXGP of SwitzerlandFIM Motocross World Championship

The 11th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, March 28, as Ford Field hosts the Detroit Supercross. This will be round 11 for the 450SX championship and round five for the 250SX East Division championship.

Check out how to watch the Detroit SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Detroit for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the Detroit SX: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Detroit also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round three MXGP of Switzerland. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the delayed broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Detroit

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, March 28
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 28 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 28 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 28 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 28 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 28 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Detroit Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Switzerland

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, March 29
    • Studio Show 
      Live
      March 28 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      March 28 - 8:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      March 28 - 9:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 1 
      Live
      March 28 - 9:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      March 28 - 10:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 28 - 11:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 28 - 12:25 PM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 2 
      Live
      March 29 - 3:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 2 
      Live
      March 29 - 5:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 29 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 29 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 29 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 29 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 29 - 3:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 29 - 4:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Switzerland MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Detroit

     250SX East
    KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, March 28
    Ford Field
    Detroit, MI United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Thursday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    12:30pm3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm Sound Testing
    1:00pm4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm Technical Inspection
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    9:00am7:00pm 9:00am – 7:00pm Industry Services
    9:00am12:00pm 9:00am – 12:00pm AMA Registration
    11:00am11:30am 11:00am – 11:30am Rider Track Walk
    11:30am11:45am 11:30am – 11:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    11:45am12:00pm 11:45am – 12:00pm Chapel Service (Podium)
    7:30am 7:30am Working Paddock Hours
    11:00am 11:00am Saturday Autogate Closes
    1:00pm4:30pm 1:00pm – 4:30pm Race Day Live Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:00pm 12:00pm Doors Open
    12:30pm12:42pm 12:30pm – 12:42pm 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    12:47pm12:59pm 12:47pm – 12:59pm 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:04pm1:16pm 1:04pm – 1:16pm 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:21pm1:33pm 1:21pm – 1:33pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:38pm1:50pm 1:38pm – 1:50pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    1:55pm2:05pm 1:55pm – 2:05pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice
    2:05pm2:15pm 2:05pm – 2:15pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    2:15pm2:58pm 2:15pm – 2:58pm Track Maintenance
    2:58pm3:10pm 2:58pm – 3:10pm 250 Group C Qualifying
    3:15pm3:27pm 3:15pm – 3:27pm 250 Group B Qualifying
    3:32pm3:44pm 3:32pm – 3:44pm 250 Group A Qualifying
    3:49pm4:04pm 3:49pm – 4:04pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    4:09pm4:21pm 4:09pm – 4:21pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    4:26pm4:36pm 4:26pm – 4:36pm KTM Junior Racing Qualifying
    4:36pm4:46pm 4:36pm – 4:46pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    4:46pm4:56pm 4:46pm – 4:56pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:56pm6:15pm 4:56pm – 6:15pm Track Maintenance
    6:30pm7:06pm 6:30pm – 7:06pm Opening Ceremonies
    7:06pm7:14pm 7:06pm – 7:14pm 250 Heat #1 Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:20pm7:28pm 7:20pm – 7:28pm 250 Heat #2 Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:34pm7:42pm 7:34pm – 7:42pm 450 Heat #1
    7:48pm7:56pm 7:48pm – 7:56pm 450 Heat #2
    8:02pm8:08pm 8:02pm – 8:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event
    8:08pm8:17pm 8:08pm – 8:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle
    8:17pm8:21pm 8:17pm – 8:21pm Track Maintenance
    8:21pm8:28pm 8:21pm – 8:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier
    8:32pm8:39pm 8:32pm – 8:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier
    8:39pm8:52pm 8:39pm – 8:52pm Track Maintenance
    8:52pm8:55pm 8:52pm – 8:55pm 250 Sighting Lap
    8:57pm9:14pm 8:57pm – 9:14pm 250 Main Event
    9:14pm9:21pm 9:14pm – 9:21pm 250 Victory Circle
    9:21pm9:24pm 9:21pm – 9:24pm Track Maintenance
    9:24pm9:27pm 9:24pm – 9:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    9:29pm9:51pm 9:29pm – 9:51pm 450 Main Event
    9:51pm10:00pm 9:51pm – 10:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Detroit Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to Detroit, Michigan (Eastern time).

Detroit SX schedule
Detroit SX schedule SMX

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Times local to Society Hill, South Carolina (Eastern time).

Friday, March 27, 2026

9:00am Gates Open
1:00pm – 6:00pm Pre-Registration Check-In @ Rider Registration
2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, March 28, 2026

6:00am Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
10:05am Pro ATV Registration
11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: by the pond near the starting line
6:00pm – 7:00pm Brown's RV Fishing Tournament: the pond near the starting line
7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, March 29, 2026

6:00am Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05am – 9:30am Amateur Bike Registration
10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Detroit Supercross

Detroit Supercross Race Center

Detroit Supercross Injury Report

Detroit Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

March 28, 2026
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Revised: March 24 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
22 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
37 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Detroit - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 28, 2026
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Revised: March 27 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton 		New La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

SX Preview Show: Episode 5 – The 250SX Class: Hampshire, Vialle, Deegan, Kitchen, and More! Tue Jan 7 SX Preview Show: Episode 5 – The 250SX Class: Hampshire, Vialle, Deegan, Kitchen, and More! SX Preview Show: Episode 4 – Where Do They Slot In? Prado, Ferrandis, Bloss, Savatgy, Nichols, McElrath, and More! Mon Jan 6 SX Preview Show: Episode 4 – Where Do They Slot In? Prado, Ferrandis, Bloss, Savatgy, Nichols, McElrath, and More! SX Preview Show: Episode 3 - They Can Win! Roczen, Anderson, Plessinger & More Fri Jan 3 SX Preview Show: Episode 3 - They Can Win! Roczen, Anderson, Plessinger & More SX Preview Show: Episode 2 - The Targets: The Lawrence Brothers Thu Jan 2 SX Preview Show: Episode 2 - The Targets: The Lawrence Brothers SX Preview Show: Episode 1 - Challengers Feat. Tomac, Webb & Sexton Tue Dec 31 SX Preview Show: Episode 1 - Challengers Feat. Tomac, Webb & Sexton

Follow

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Follow Racer X on Social Media

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Grand National Cross Country Series

X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Ford Field
Address: 2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina
Track Address: 1217 Moree Road Society Hill SC  29593

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Detroit Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Check out the track layout for round 11.

  • Rd11_Detroit_Overview01
    Rd11_Detroit_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd11_Detroit_Overview02
    Rd11_Detroit_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd11_Detroit_Overview03
    Rd11_Detroit_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd11_Detroit_Overview04
    Rd11_Detroit_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd11_Detroit_Overview05
    Rd11_Detroit_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Layout
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Layout GNGC Racing

2026 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 89
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 83
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 80
4Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 71
5Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 63
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 221
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 212
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 190
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 187
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 158
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 63
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 50
3Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 48
4Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 46
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 45
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 72
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 64
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 63
4Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 48
5Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 45
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 76
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 76
3Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 70
4Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 46
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 44
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 99
2Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 97
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 80
4Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 78
5Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 76
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 102
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 94
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 89
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 75
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 75
Full Standings
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