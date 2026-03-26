“To me, with the start of the season I had, I felt like it was a little bit of bad luck. I didn’t expect it to start off like that. Anaheim 1 was rough, for sure, and then there was the practice crash where I got knocked out. Yeah, definitely the first quarter of the season was a rough start for me. I’ve never raced the class when it’s this stacked. I feel like when I raced the outdoors, the field was kind of thinned out a little bit. This year, supercross was always new to me on the 450. I never raced supercross on a 450, besides at Daytona four years ago. I was just learning the bike and trying to get things dialed in. Also, it was just getting the hang of the pace of these guys. They’re all really quick this year. Yeah, I feel like there is a little bit of a struggle and a learning curve the first six rounds, but after that I feel like now I’m starting to get the hang of it pretty well. It’s so competitive. They’ll run it on you a little bit, but they’re all pretty dang clean with it. They’re not too aggressive. With the pace of the 450 class, not a lot of guys fall off of the pace. Everyone is pretty solid and in good shape from what I can tell. When I raced the Lites class, I knew I could kind of pick away at some guys towards the end of the race when they’d start getting tired. In the 450 class, it’s pretty tough to do that. For me it is just learning the pace and not using too much energy in the beginning of the races and staying consistent the whole way through. It’s definitely tough. Everyone is really dang fast, so starts this year are definitely very important. The starts are something that I have been struggling with a little bit. I think if I didn’t have to waste so much energy in the first half of the race, it would definitely help me out.”

A relative newcomer to the 450SX division, Marchbanks has embraced the learning process.

“I feel like we’re always learning every weekend,” explained Marchbanks. “Some of the tracks I haven’t been to. I’m just getting a feel for the tracks and what the bike is going to do. It has definitely been learning. Especially with the team. Being with a new group of guys, we’ve been learning on what I like and what I don’t like on the chassis at each round. Yeah, it has been a big learning curve, but it seems like now we’re starting to get the hang of it. As a team we’re learning what I like and don’t like on the bike on the weekend. It’s all helping out a lot.