What Happened to Levi Kitchen in Birmingham?

Levi Kitchen has actually not won a race since Detroit in 2025, which was followed by a massive crash and injuries at Daytona. Since then he's come close, but has not returned to the center of the box. It looked like he could do it at the Birmingham East/West Showdown as he led early, but lower back pain led him to fade back. He joined Jamie "Darkside" Guida's MotoXPod show this week to discuss it all.
How did MRI go? I'm starting off right off the bat, of course.
Kitchen: It went decent. There's just like, some little bit of wear on my discs down there in, like, L3 four and five, so down low. One is not quite centered. So it's pushing, causing some pain. I don't know, it started happening like two weeks ago, but I was just kind of toughing through it, still training and everything like that. I didn't really think anything of it. And it kept getting a little bit worse.
It was from weight training?
I think maybe that’s where I felt like it started. Yeah. I just remember lifting on a Friday, and you know we had an off week, so I went a little bit heavier. I mean, not anything abnormal. I don't know. Must have not had it warmed up properly or something.
Give me a one or two word description of your 2026 season.
Yeah, I don't I don't really know. I mean, it's decent. How about that?
It's decent. That's two words. Yeah. It's decent.
Decent. Yeah. Not great. Decent.
I mean, obviously a couple incidents have set you back. But what are a couple things that you're really focused on at this point? Because once the title is out of reach, I assume it's, it's tough to stay motivated. You want to keep a ride and you want to still win, obviously, but you’ve got to find that balance. So what are the things you're really working on right now?
I'd say just trying to be better in all the situations that I have struggled with in the past. I don't know. Some things have come easy for me in my career so far, but there's a lot of things that have been tough, you know, with little just stupid stuff, maybe not having the confidence that I think I should in myself sometimes. It's just like, you’ve got to get the ball rolling. I feel like I get it going, but it's just not quite where I want it to be to where I feel that confidence, like it is when everything is coming together. It's been a while since I've had that, it’s been a couple of years since I've won races and felt that crazy momentum. I mean, I have the confidence, I know I can go out there and do it. That's what was kind of frustrating. This last weekend was like the same I’ve felt at all these rounds. There's been a lot of positives. I've had quite a few seconds, and the one in Seattle was like a good race and I felt like I got better. And Glendale, I started way back but got to second and felt good. So it's been tough. I've just been trying to take all the take all the positives and build the best I can, especially for future series, you know, whether it's outdoors or supercross, just like racecraft and everything like that.
You know, for a long time, there was a stigma about you that said “Oh, if Levi doesn't get a good start, he can't come through the pack.” And I would say that's gone this year. I've seen you come through the pack a number of times this season. Like do you feel something has changed with how you attack that?Yeah, I think I think I've just finally, like part of that belief is coming around to where I do just feel like I should be at the front no matter what that is. Also, I'm getting older and I feel I'm getting like stronger. My fitness has felt really good this year. And I feel like my recovery and everything has been a little bit more dialed in. So I've felt better on the weekends. And yeah, the aggression thing I've been working on. Not only just getting through the pack, but also being a little more aggressive because I am one of the bigger guys. I guess I was a little bit passive on the track before, you know, timid.
Well, let me ask you, maybe I'm wrong, but I feel like when you were presented with the idea that you weren't coming through traffic, say, two years ago, you kind of pushed back against that. Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe you didn't push back. But do you feel like you were a little defensive about that topic? But maybe now you agree that, yeah, you were a little timid.
Totally. Yeah. Because now that I'm doing it at the pace that I'm doing it, yeah, I definitely must have improved. I was pretty bad at it before.
Now going back to confidence. Coming out of amateurs I'm sure you were extremely confident. Right? But then once things don't fall into place the way you maybe you expect it to, it starts working against you. And then once you find a little lack of confidence, it's got to be really hard to overcome that because it really factors into everything you do on the track.
Yeah, yeah, for sure. And it just takes a lot of building. For me, the problem is, it takes winning. Like even I can get confidence from a second or a second where I came from behind, it doesn't satisfy me. You know, Seattle hurt pretty bad. Like it was a great race. But I was pretty mad to lose. So that's an example. I don't know, but then you get a win and, like everybody knows, you can even win and you're still tough on yourself because I've had a couple where I felt like they were almost, like, easy. And that's kind of how they end up happening normally.
Sidebar a little bit. Your battle with Cole Davies was awesome, man. That looked like fun.
Yeah, that was super fun. Obviously he's really good in the whoops so he'll rail the top of all the or most of the berms. So I just tried to make sure I was right there so he couldn't go inside. It was fun for a bit there, definitely. We were kind of battling it actually bunched everybody up and I was like, man, we got a freight train here. And then when I had to start sitting down so much [back problems] it was so funny. I felt like a goon. I would sit the whole the whole start straight, I would sit the little wall before the finish and then sit the finish line. I felt like a goon, but for some reason it would relieve my back. As soon as I would stand or get over in that hunched position, I was kind of screwed.
So can you do me a favor, Levi? Next time there's an issue like that, can you let somebody know before the race starts? Just like we're in the press box, you know, and we’re like what? What is going on?
I don't know, I wanted to. I didn't actually tell Mitch really until he kind of figured out as the day was going on. Then after the main he was kind of confused because I've been pretty strong in the mains this year so far. So it looked pretty abnormal and bad. It was tough but.
Well yeah. Don't tell us before you tell Mitch. That's for sure.
What's weird is I rode Tuesday, Wednesday and then I did some starts Thursday. Then I flew Thursday night, rode press on Friday. And I think because I was trying to make up for a little lost time the week before because I tried to rest a little bit, like maybe I just rode too many laps. I don't know, it kind of just built up and got worse as the day went on. Like press day, it started hurting pretty good and I was like, oh boy, we're in for it. So then in qualifying, I would do a lap or two, but I would pull in kind of often just trying to save it. But I didn't really do a great job of it!
Let's go back to start speaking of the season, multiple issues with the start devices. You guys ever actually figure out what was happening? Was it just too low?
A little bit. Yeah. Like I, I definitely went up with it now, but also I guess I wasn't slamming it down hard enough, like in the first turn. And then that's kind of what I've been practicing too, is trying to just make sure I really force it down. Like I feel like with everybody's now, we're running such stiff suspension that you can see the guys who actually know how to make it unlock. You'd think it'd be super easy. But for some reason, for me, it's not extremely easy because I kind of ride off the back. So I’ve got to push forward on my bars as I'm kind of coming into the turn.
Yeah. If you don't have a situation where you're really on that front brake or a way to push it down, then it might not release. And that's dangerous.
Yeah it's definitely a little sketchy if it doesn't. And not so much outdoors obviously, but just supercross because you're going into a rhythm lane so quick normally. But I feel like it's working now, we've raised it a little bit. I think I was really the only one who was having issues, too. I think everybody else kind of had it dialed.
You also told Lewis Phillips post-race that you before the main event started, you walked up to Seth and was like, “Dude, I'm going crazy here. You’ve got to tell me like what you're doing in your starts technique, whatever.” And I think he said lower RPM and you tried it and it worked. So like, yeah, were you just like you were freaking out before the start?
I mean, I just kind of was! Yeah, the heat race start was pretty bad. I didn't ask Seth too much. I was just like, dude, I'm trying, like I've tried wide open. And he was just like, yeah, go lower [RPM}. And so I just tried like what I thought was lower and it worked. I mean, also, if you watch it from the side view, like I don't really have a wheel on anybody, I just kind of like barely get the bike into a wheelie, and we’re already halfway down. I just cut over and I don't really know how I made it work, but I just went in hot. If I would have had that start more around the middle of the gate, I'm not sure if I would have came out okay. I just was way outside.
How about outdoors, man? When does that start? Or have you already started doing a little bit?
Yeah, I rode a little bit. I rode like probably four days on the 250 and a couple days on a 450. So got a few days in during our last break. And I was planning on riding a little bit this week, but I'm just kind of resting, doing like some therapy stuff for my back. And I'll probably start riding more outdoors after St. Louis.