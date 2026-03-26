Is Detroit Supercross Really Soft and Rutty? Jason Thomas Explains Why It’s Not

Riders bend back down the start straight and into a sweeping 180 to the left. This positions riders for a stadium length rhythm section. There are a few ways to execute this section, but I like 2-3-3-3 or possibly 2-3-3-2-1 to the inside. The triples in the middle land on the backsides of taller jumps which is ideal. There is a chance that 3-3-3-2 becomes usable but I don’t like the setup from the corner. Riders would have to swing very wide and then drive across the main line to do this, opening a great opportunity for a following rider to ride right into blocking position. It just feels a bit forced so watch for riders to stick inside and double in.

The next 90 left sends riders along the width of Ford Field, and this has one primary line with a possible but tougher second. The most used line will be to step over the tabletop type jump and then go 2-2 into the next 180. The other option is to step up onto the tabletop type obstacle, step off and then triple. The tough part is getting off that tabletop if the gap is far. This type of setup was recently used in Anaheim and both lines were used so maybe it’s more usable that I am giving credit for. Time will tell.

The next rhythm has five similarly built jumps and this will either be a 2-3, 3-2 or 2-2-1. This is an identical build to what we saw in Birmingham right after the whoops. With a bowl berm after, though, I think the 2-2-1 will be far less utilized than a week ago. There is no upside to hopping to the inside after the corner with a standard supercross triple lying in wait. 3-2 for the 450’s and 2-3 for the 250’s is the most likely outcome here.

After said triple, riders land into an immediate 90 to the right and into the finish line. Riders will want to land on the middle/right of the triple landing and cut across the inside of the 90 towards the finish line. The only reason they would land further left is if a rider is right on their tail and they need to protect that inside line before the finish. There is zero reason to use the berm in the 90 before the finish so it will likely not be used much.

Upon landing the finish, there is another standard supercross triple and we don’t see this combo often. Landing the triple, most riders will drive deep into the next 180 and come out firing into the next set of whoops. If the dirt is soft, some may dive inside before the whoops and then jump through. This line could also come in late in the mains if the berm deteriorates and the whoops become jumpers. On a well-groomed track, the outside berm is the way to go, though.

The final stretch swings across the first corner and back towards the carrots.