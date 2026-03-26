The 11th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Detroit, Michigan. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

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Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out

Anderson has stepped away from racing for the time being to deal with a medical issue related to his thyroid that’s been restricting the amount of time he can train and ride.

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back at A1. He’s back on the bike, but right now we’re unsure when he’ll be back racing.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss broke his wrist on press day before A1 and is out for the season.

Josh Cartwright – Knee | Out

Cartwright went down in Indianapolis and sustained high grade ACL tear, lateral meniscus tear, and an impaction fracture. He’s hoping to be back for St. Louis.